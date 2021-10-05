Celebration to mark the start of FHSU president’s 2021 Regional Media Tour

Members of the FHSU and Hays communities are invited to join FHSU President Tisa Mason as she kicks off this year’s regional media tour at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Sunset Atrium of the Memorial Union on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

The annual regional media tour has been a rarely missed tradition at Fort Hays State since 1987. Participants at the kick-off event will get an advanced briefing on the key messages President Mason will focus on during this year’s tour, including:

The unmatched value of a Fort Hays State degree

The economic impact of FHSU in Kansas

FHSU’s contribution to workforce development

President Mason will also share stories at each stop about remarkable Tiger students and alumni who are making a difference in their local communities.

Over the five-day tour, Oct. 11-15, the president will make 20 stops to visit with media in 15 cities in Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska:

Salina

Topeka

Lawrence

Kansas City

Wichita

Hutchinson

Beloit

Phillipsburg

Logan

Colby

Scott City

Burlington, Colo.

Fort Morgan, Colo.

North Platte, Neb.

Grand Island, Neb.