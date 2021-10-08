Faith Notes

Hays Daily News

Presbyterian Church to hear speaker from Options

First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St., will observe “Domestic Violence Awareness Sunday” during its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

A representative from Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services will speak during the service about the services the organization provides. The church will take up a special offering and is collecting needed items for the organization.

Monetary donations will be used for survivor medications, gasoline to help victims flee their abusers, the cost of changing house locks, outreach materials, and community awareness activities.

Needed items include hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, coffee, sugar, cleaning products, new towels, new wash cloths, new twin sheets, new pillowcases, and new pillows.

Items may be dropped off at the church during the month. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. More information is available by calling the church at (785) 625-2847.

‘Blessing of the Animals’ service is Oct. 10

St Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will have its annual “Blessing of the Animals” service outdoors at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The community is invited.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar, said there would be time after the regular 10:30 a.m. worship service for parishioners to go home, get their pets, and bring them back to the church. In addition, a potluck meal will be served. In case of inclement weather, the meal will be moved inside to the parish hall.

Craig said in an email to church members, “All warm blooded animals are welcome.” She added that individuals are welcome to bring photos of “less sociable animals,” such as snakes, spiders and anything that has to live in a tank.

“If you'd like for me to come to your place and bless your cows, donkeys, chickens . . . or other warm-blooded pets, I love doing that; just let me know,” Craig said. “Also, if you have connections with animals like police dogs, please let's be extra sure to get them blessed.”

‘Socktober’ to benefit Community Assistance Center

Tigers in service at Fort Hays State University is sponsoring “Socktober” through Nov. 1.

New or slightly used socks, hats, gloves, and scarves may be dropped off at one of the following locations: Breathe Coffeehouse, 703 Main; the United Methodist Campus Center, 507 Elm St.; the Memorial Union on campus; and the second floor of the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success on campus.

All donations will go to the Community Assistance Center, 208 E. 12th.

Ministerial Alliance schedules October meeting

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will hold its monthly board meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at First Call for Help, 607 E. 13th.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

Women’s Bible study to look at Christmas story

A Zoom Bible study for women will examine the story of Christ’s birth as told in the Gospel of Luke. The free study will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays starting Oct. 25.

The other dates are Mondays, Nov. 1; Nov. 8; Nov. 15; and possibly Nov. 22. The Bible study will be led by the Rev. Shay Crag, vicar at St. Andrew’s and St. Michael’s Episcopal Churches in Hays. To register, women may email Craig at Rev.Shay.Craig@gmail.com or message her on Facebook. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Craig said, “This is an informal, irreverent, breezy look at the Christmas story as Luke tells it and where and how it shows up in the hymns we sing at this time of year.

“On Sunday evenings, I will send out the reading (never more than a chapter, usually less) and some questions to get you thinking. The program is designed to be finished before Advent begins.”

5K walk/run to benefit Western Plains Animal Refuge

Us 4 U, a student organization at Fort Hays State University, is co-sponsoring an event to benefit the Western Plains Animal Refuge.

The 11th Annual Mutts and Monsters 5K Walk/Run and Costume Contest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Municipal Park, 100 Main St.

The Western Plains Animal Refuge, 3340 E. 27th, is “a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter dedicated to making the world a better place for animals and the people who love them,” according to its website.

Participants may register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-and-monsters-retro-tickets-174884423017. There is a suggested $25 donation for general registration. There is a suggested $15 donation for students, children, military members and senior citizens. Those who register by Sunday, Oct. 10, will receive free T-shirts. After that, the suggested donation for a T-shirt is $12.

The event is part of the refuge’s “Howl-O-Ween” events during October. A full list of the events is available on the group’s Facebook page or at wparks.org.

The Us 4 U student group is affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church in Hays and St. John Lutheran Church in Russell.

Operation Christmas Child to honor Hays church

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main, will be honored by Operation Christmas Child at its service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The church will receive a plaque for being a shoebox drop-off site in Hays for 10 years, said Stacey Stults, the church’s drop-off site coordinator.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

For many children, this is the first gift they have ever received, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area director.

Each box also contains a pamphlet, titled “The Greatest Gift,” which tells children about Jesus. For many children, this is the first time they have ever heard of him also, Albin said.

More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Albin at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com.