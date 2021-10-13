Faith Notes

Hays Daily News

5K walk/run to benefit Western Plains Animal Refuge

Us 4 U, a student organization at Fort Hays State University, is co-sponsoring an event to benefit the Western Plains Animal Refuge.

The 11th Annual Mutts and Monsters 5K Walk/Run and Costume Contest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Municipal Park, 100 Main St.

The Western Plains Animal Refuge, 3340 E. 27th, is “a no-kill, non-profit animal shelter dedicated to making the world a better place for animals and the people who love them,” according to its website. Participants may register for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-and-monsters-retro-tickets-174884423017. There is a suggested $25 donation for general registration. There is a suggested $15 donation for students, children, military members and senior citizens. The suggested donation for a T-shirt is $12.

The event is part of the refuge’s “Howl-O-Ween” events during October. A full list of the events is available on the group’s Facebook page or at wparks.org.

The Us 4 U student group is affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church in Hays and St. John Lutheran Church in Russell.

Catholic youth volunteering at ‘haunted hotel’ tours

Members of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church will be benefiting from the tours of the Haunted Hotel in downtown Hays this Halloween season.

Members of the group are volunteering at the tours and will receive part of the proceeds, according to a news release.

The 15-to-20-minute tours will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Oct. 22 and 23, and Oct. 29 and 30 at 1108 Main St. Admission is $10 per person and is open to all ages.

Organizers advised that the Haunted Hotel tours would feature strobe lights, fog machines and loud noises. The tours also extend into the basement, so individuals will need to be able to navigate stairs. Visitors will be greeted by both actors and animatronics.

Coat drive ongoing at two dry cleaners in Hays

The annual Coat Drive is happening through Monday, Oct. 25. Donors may drop off coats, hats, and gloves in good condition that they have outgrown or no longer use.

The two drop-off sites are Top Notch Cleaners and Masters Cleaners. The two stores are located across the street from each other at Eighth and Fort Streets.

The greatest need is for kids’ coats, according to a news release. All coats will be cleaned and repaired, as needed, by the two cleaners for distribution.

Operation Christmas Child to honor Hays church

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main, will be honored by Operation Christmas Child at its service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

The church will receive a plaque for being a shoebox drop-off site in Hays for 10 years, said Stacey Stults, the church’s drop-off site coordinator.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

For many children, this is the first gift they have ever received, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area director.

Each box also contains a pamphlet, titled “The Greatest Gift,” which tells children about Jesus. For many children, this is the first time they have ever heard of him also, Albin said.

More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Albin at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com.

‘Socktober’ to benefit Community Assistance Center

Tigers in Service at Fort Hays State University is sponsoring “Socktober” through Nov. 1.

New or slightly used socks, hats, gloves, and scarves may be dropped off at one of the following locations: Breathe Coffeehouse, 703 Main; the United Methodist Campus Center, 507 Elm St.; the Memorial Union on campus; and the second floor of the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success on campus.

All donations will go to the Community Assistance Center, 208 E. 12th.

Women’s Bible study to look at Christmas story

A Zoom Bible study for women will examine the story of Christ’s birth as told in the Gospel of Luke. The free study will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays starting Oct. 25.

The other dates are Mondays, Nov. 1; Nov. 8; Nov. 15; and possibly Nov. 22. The Bible study will be led by the Rev. Shay Crag, vicar at St. Andrew’s and St. Michael’s Episcopal Churches in Hays. To register, women may email Craig at Rev.Shay.Craig@gmail.com or message her on Facebook. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Craig said, “This is an informal, irreverent, breezy look at the Christmas story as Luke tells it and where and how it shows up in the hymns we sing at this time of year.

“On Sunday evenings, I will send out the reading (never more than a chapter, usually less) and some questions to get you thinking. The program is designed to be finished before Advent begins,” Craig added.