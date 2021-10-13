Fireworks show to follow FHSU football game

By the Hays Daily News

There will be excitement on the field and following the game Saturday night as Fort Hays State plays host to Central Oklahoma.

Following the FHSU football game which kicks off at 7pm Saturday, there will be a fireworks show at Lewis Field sponsored by J. Day Fireworks, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau and Horizon Appliance and Electronics.

At the conclusion of the game, the field will be cleared and the fireworks will start after a 10 minute delay to get the players and coaches off the field safely.

The fireworks show, set-up and executed by J. Day Fireworks, will be one you won’t want to miss. Tickets for the football game can be purchased at the door for $15.