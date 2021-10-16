Car show funds aid charitable causes

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The sixth annual Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show was delayed this year due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend, the show was moved to Sept. 25. However, funds were still raised.

On Thursday evening, organizers distributed more than $15,000 to charitable causes. The car show’s mission has evolved, said Shelby Doty, a member of the organizing committee.

“It first started out to get classic cars out of the garage, dust them off, let’s get them together,” Doty said. “Then, at some point we started it as a fundraiser.”

The show has sponsors and there are entry fees, with prizes awarded, including best in show and people’s choice award. Motorcycles also are included in the show.

“The community has been very generous in supporting us through those six years,” Doty said. “The funds that we raise, we give the majority of them back.”