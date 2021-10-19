Wilhelm to speak on Fort Hays History at book signing

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Bob Wilhelm took the advice of write what you know to heart.

Wilhelm, who retired in 2013 after serving as director of Historic Fort Hays for 28 years, started work on a historical novel centered around the fort shortly after retirement. His first novel, “Warclouds on the High Plains,” was published in spring 2020. Wilhelm hopes to finish his second novel about the soldiers at the fort by Christmas.

“You’ve got to write what you know,” Wilhelm said. “Working out there as long as I did, I know Historic Fort Hays pretty well.”

On Sunday at 2 p.m. at Historic Fort Hays, Wilhelm will give a presentation on the writing process and have a reading from both of his books. His first book will be available for purchase and Wilhelm will be available to sign copies. The book also is available on Amazon as an e-book and paperback.

Wilhelm, who had written several articles for the fort’s newsletter while serving as director, wanted to try something different once he retired.

“I had a great time doing this,” Wilhelm said. “I always wanted to be an author. I really wanted to branch out and see where my imagination would take me.”

The first book centers on a sergeant major training new troops, while at the same time he tells them stories about the history of the fort. Wilhelm has stories about the Smoky Hill Trail and how the Plains was settled. The author also tells the story of Libby Custer, wife of George Armstrong Custer. Also included is how the cities of Rome and Hays City were involved with the fort.

“All of these stories in the book are based on fact,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm knew what he wanted to write about, and took it from there.

“I had an original idea of what I wanted it to be,” Wilhelm said. “It took on its own life, went its own direction.”