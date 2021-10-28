Historic ghosts will tell their stories at Historical Society event

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

In recent years, the Ellis County Historical Society partnered with the Hays Community Theatre for a Halloween-themed event.

The local theatre group was unable to continue the Boot Hill Cemetery tales this year, but ECHS put together a substitute event for Saturday. Hays’ rich western history will be front and center in Historical Hauntings: Ghost Tale Tellings. Historical figures will tell tales of hauntings around a campfire from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the ECHS campus at Seventh and Main.

Also Saturday, Historic Fort Hays will hold its annual Graveside Conversations. Tours are available at 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., in which through portrayals visitors will learn about the people at Fort Hays, how they lived and died. Included will be the story of the Blue Light Lady, the ghost of Elizabeth Polly.

Reservations are requested for the tours, with admission $3 for adults and $1 for children. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. Call 785-625-6812 to make a reservation.

Tammy Younger, site administrator at Historic Fort Hays, said they have had the Halloween event for several years.

“A little bit of a living history event for us,” Younger said. “People will be dressed up. We go around in little groups to each one of our volunteers portraying somebody who died here. They tell us a story.”

For the ECHS event, in addition to the ghost stories inside the Stone Church on campus will be the display “Hallowed by History, Cemeteries of Ellis County,” about Boot Hill and other Ellis County cemeteries. That display can be viewed Saturday during the ghost stories and on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ECHS interim director Amanda Rupp said the organization wants to keep active in the community while the Main Street location is closed.

“It’s been our goal,” Rupp said. “We realized if we don’t have the doors open we have to get out in whatever way possible.”.

ECHS also has started adding some satellite exhibits around town, including one at Big Creek Crossing.

“We’re trying to make sure nobody forgets about us,” said Rupp, who is looking forward to the Stone Church being open to the public for the event.

“I think it’s going to be nice to get back into that building and show people that we can still present some history of the area,” she said.

Ghost stories scheduled to be told Saturday are: Picky Aunt Pratt; The Bony Bachelor; Ol’ Clip Clop-Jim Curry; The Velvet Ribbon; and The Legend of the Blue Light Lady.

Admission is free. Goodwill donations will be accepted.