Faith Notes

Hays Daily News

Surplus commodities to be distributed Friday

Surplus government commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Unite Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

The commodities will be distributed to qualified recipients on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income requirements.

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be chicken strips, canned beef, beef stew, grapefruit juice, chicken fajita strips, flour, pork chops, refried beans, cheese chunks, and cereal.

Income requirements and future commodity distribution times will be posted at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/.

Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Trinity Lutheran to observe Reformation Sunday

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St., will be observing Reformation Sunday on Oct. 31. Members are asked to wear red that day in memory of those who were martyred for their faith and as a reminder of the gifts Christians have been granted through the Holy Spirit.

The Fort Hays Singers will perform during the 8:30 a.m. worship service. The church will be collecting a special offering to help the choir with its upcoming trip in December to sing at the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

North Oak schedules annual ‘Trunk or Treat’

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will have its annual “Trunk or Treat” activity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot.

The free event will feature candy and games for children. More information is available from the Rev. Dustin Mulkey, youth pastor, at dustin@northoak.net.

Catholic youth volunteering at ‘haunted hotel’ tours

Members of the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church will be benefiting from the tours of the Haunted Hotel in downtown Hays this Halloween season.

Members of the group are volunteering at the tours and will receive part of the proceeds, according to a news release.

The 15-to-20-minute tours will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 at 1108 Main St. Admission is $10 per person and is open to all ages.

Organizers advised that the Haunted Hotel tours would feature strobe lights, fog machines and loud noises. The tours also extend into the basement, so individuals will need to be able to navigate stairs. Visitors will be greeted by both actors and animatronics.

Cancer support group plans Craft Boutique

Your Voice Through Cancer, a support group for cancer patients and survivors, will have its annual Craft Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hays Recreation Center, 105 Canterbury Drive. Admission is free. All crafts are homemade items. Lunch will be available for purchase.

‘Socktober’ to benefit Community Assistance Center

Tigers in Service at Fort Hays State University is sponsoring “Socktober” through Monday, Nov. 1.

New or slightly used socks, hats, gloves, and scarves may be dropped off at one of the following locations: Breathe Coffeehouse, 703B Main St.; the United Methodist Campus Center, 507 Elm St.; the Memorial Union on campus; and the second floor of the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success on campus.

All donations will go to the Community Assistance Center, 208 E. 12th.

Messiah Lutheran plans shoebox packing party

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main, will host a packing party for Operation Christmas Child from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the church’s Courtyard Room. The community is welcome to participate.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world.

For many children, this is the first gift they have ever received, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area director.

Each box also contains a pamphlet, titled “The Greatest Gift,” which tells children about Jesus. For many children, this is the first time they have ever heard of him also, Albin said.

More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Albin at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com.

Ministerial alliance to have monthly board meeting

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will have its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church, 1111 Fort St.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

Methodist Church to collect items for Mitten Trees

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will have its Mitten Trees up from Nov. 7 through Dec. 12.

This annual project asks individuals to bring new warm hats, mittens/gloves, and scarves for students, age kindergarten through high school, to the church and place them on the Mitten Trees or in the baskets located in the church parlor and the dining room.

All of the items collected will be donated to USD 489 schools and go to families who cannot afford to purchase them. More information is available by calling the church at (785) 625-3408.