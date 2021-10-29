Hays Daily News

A number of churches in Ellis County offer indoor food pantries or outdoor blessing boxes. The latter are small all-weather structures holding various types of food and hygiene products that are located outside a church.

The following list represents those churches who responded to the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance’s request for information, and they are listed in alphabetical order. If we omitted a church offering this type of assistance, we apologize.

This section lists food pantries and blessing boxes available to everyone in the community. Many public and private schools, including Fort Hays State University, have food pantries that are restricted just to their students, faculty, and staff. So they are not included in this list.

First Presbyterian Church

2900 Hall St.

By Becky Rogowski, Generations in Faith Together Coordinator

The First Presbyterian Church is home to a Blessing Box and a Free Little Library. The boxes are located outside near the east driveway to the church and are open 24/7.

Both were constructed and installed during the stay-at-home phase of COVID-19. It was the church’s hope that both would help people meet some of their needs even while maintaining social distance from one another. Their impact was meant to last beyond, as well.

There are no limitations as to who can use either box. Leave what you can and take what you need. The books vary based on what has been left. The church does take book donations so the box can be filled by church members, as well. It is never empty.

The Blessing Box is for non-perishable items. Anyone in the community is welcome to leave items there that they think others could use. It is not limited to food. Personal hygiene items, diapers, wipes, etc., may also be left at the box.

The church also has a ministry called “Go Cart.” The congregation adopts a different local mission each month. Individuals bring items for the mission, and those items are then collectively donated.

Groups supported in the past are: Ana’s Gift, Westside School, Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Humane Society, USD 489 Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, First Call for Help’s Backpacks for Kids, and the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance’s Community Thanksgiving Feast.

If you have a group you think the church might like to support, please contact First Presbyterian Church at (785) 625-2847.

Hays Christian Church Blessing Box

22nd and Marshall Road

By Rev. Cana Moore, Pastor

Hays Christian Church operates a Blessing Box outside of our church building at the corner of 22nd and Marshall Road. The box is located on the north side of the building, near 22nd Street. There are a few pavers leading up to the box for greater accessibility from the parking lot.

The Blessing Box is intended to function as a small neighborhood pantry, offering items to those who have a need. Primarily, the box contains shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, baking mix or ingredients, crackers, cereals (hot and cold), canned foods, and boxed meals.

Sometimes the box will have hygiene products such as toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, or menstrual products. You may also find seasonal items such as hand warmers or Easter eggs, when appropriate, or fresh vegetables in the summer.

The box is open 24/7 and is refilled semi-regularly by the church. Anyone who needs food or other items is encouraged to stop by and get whatever they might need, no paperwork required. Additionally, anyone who wishes to contribute to the stock of the Blessing Box may do so simply by dropping by and adding their contributions to the shelves.

New Life Center Food Pantry, Laundry Service

1701 E. 22nd

By Rev. Sabian Chaney, Pastor

There is not a reason for anyone to go hungry in Hays. There are so many willing churches and non-profits that desire to come along those in need. I personally remember growing up with food insecurity. As kids, we would become very creative at the end of the month. One of our “favorite” meals was “peanut butter spoons” and potted meat.

My mom, though, would not let us go hungry. We came to know the food pantries of my hometown well. I've walked that road personally, and I know many of us have been touched by need.

At New Life Center we would like to invite those in need of food pantry services to visit us during our regular office hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

We also offer to pay for a load of laundry on the second Tuesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at 8th Street Laundry Services, 225 E. Eighth.

Please check out all of our ministries at newlifecenterhays.com and know that you are loved by Christ and our church.

North Oak Community Church Food Pantry

3000 Oak St.

By Tina Maier, Administrative Assistant

North Oak Community Church’s Food Pantry is available to everyone in our community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

We have several non-perishable food items available for all ages, along with some infant supplies.

Because the food pantry is in a secure location, those wishing to access the pantry need to call the church office first at (785) 628-8887. Someone from the office will then meet the person at the church. The church office is located at 3002 Northridge Court, across the street from the church.

Those wishing to donate items to the food pantry are asked to call the number above.

St. Joseph's Food Pantry & Diaper Closet

14th and Ash Streets

By Renee Michaud, Coordinator

St. Joseph's Food Pantry & Diaper Closet is located in the former Kennedy Middle School Building, which is across the parking lot behind St. Joseph Catholic Church at 14th and Ash Streets.

Our mission is to provide food to those who are in need in Ellis County. The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays of the month. Those in need of food support may come as often as they need to throughout the year.

In 2020, a Diaper Closet was added to our Food Pantry service, so anyone in our county who is in need of diaper support is also welcome.

St. Joseph's Food Pantry opened its doors in January of 2001 and continues into its 21st year of helping our community by means of a very simple check-in process.

Donations of non-perishable food items may be left in the donation barrels located in the same school building by the zero-entry door with the metal sign to guide you. Donations of refrigerated/frozen items may be arranged by contacting Renee Michaud through the St. Joseph Parish Office, (785) 625-7356. Anyone who is interested in volunteering may contact Michaud at the same number and leave a message.

We are grateful for the spirit of volunteerism in our community and the generosity of those who contribute food items and monetary support. Together we will help meet the needs of those in our county, keeping it a strong and healthy place in which to live.

St. Joseph's Food Pantry & Diaper Closet is an affiliated agency with the Kansas Foodbank. Community safety protocols as directed by our county will be followed.

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church Food Box

2901 E. 13th

By Cheryl Glassman, Music Director

St Nicholas of Mrya Catholic Church has an outdoor food box located at the west end of the circle drive.

St. Nicholas parishioners donate food items and/or provide monetary donations to stock the food box. Volunteers from St. Nick’s then stock the food box, which is available to anyone in need at any time.