The holidays can be difficult and lonely for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one. Family traditions may no longer bring joy—only painful reminders of the hole in one’s life. The resulting depression and sadness can be overwhelming.

Ellis County has organizations that provide grief support year round. These groups also offer special, meaningful events during the holiday season. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

Blue Christmas Service

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd.

By Rev. Shay Craig, Vicar, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

The truth is that the holiday season is not entirely “holly-jolly” for everyone. The season may be fraught with difficult memories and trigger grief, disappointment, or loneliness.

The Blue Christmas service offers the assurance that it is “okay to be not okay” and provides some tools to help us navigate the season. This ecumenical church service weaves music, prayer and candlelight to create a space for people who share our ambiguity about the holidays.

We leave armed with vocabulary to talk about our experiences, prayers that validate and affirm our feelings, resources to help us get through the holidays, and the realization that we are not alone.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Trinity Lutheran Church offer this service annually as a ministry to the community. All are welcome and affirmed in God’s house.

The service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd. (enter on 29th). Please contact the Rev. Shay Craig (rev.shay.craig@gmail.com) or the Rev. Brenda Rogers, the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church (pastor@trinityhays.org), for more information.

Center for Life Experience

103C E. 27th

By Dawne Leiker, Board Member

The holidays can be a difficult time after losing a family member or friend, especially during these last two years due to the pandemic. The Center for Life Experience is a unique Hays organization ready to deal with the issues associated with grief and loss. The center pays special attention to the needs of people in our community during the months of November and December.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, the Healing Hearts and Healing Kids’ Hearts support groups will host the dedication of the Children’s Holiday Memorial Tree at Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio, 1003 Main St. Anyone is welcome to come and add an ornament to honor a child who has died.

At 1 p.m. that afternoon at the same location, the Healing After Loss and Healing After Loss of Suicide support groups will host the dedication of their memorial tree honoring adults who have died by suicide or other causes. Anyone is welcome to come and bring an ornament or add one that is already available to the tree.

These trees will be up through the holidays and taken down after Jan. 1, 2022. The Center will hold onto all the ornaments for upcoming years unless a person donating an ornament wants to retrieve it after Jan 1, 2022.

We are grateful to Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio for graciously hosting these events again this year. All are welcome to attend.

Also planned is the candlelight “Service of the Longest Night” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19th. The location will be announced. For information please contact the center at (785) 259-6859 or cflehope.org.

‘Surviving the Holidays’ GriefShare Seminar

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St.

By LuAnn Walters with GriefShare

“Surviving the Holidays” is a GriefShare program designed to help those who are grieving the death of a loved one to be prepared for the surprising emotions that my hit over the holidays.

The seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Worship Center at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St.

The seminar will help participants discover what to do about traditions, how to handle holiday parties and invitations, and where to find comfort, strength, and hope during this time. The seminar is free, and no registration is required.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences, offering healing and hope after the death of a loved one. More information about GriefShare is available at www.griefshare.org/holidays.

More information about the event is available from Rich Matzke, (785) 650-2946, or Elaine Goodwin, (720) 215-8460.