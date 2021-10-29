Other Types of Assistance

Hays Daily News

A number of organizations in Ellis County provide a broad range of services. These can include help with rent, utilities, prescriptions, clothing, and lodging. Some also offer food, and one local business offers free meals at certain times each month.

Some of the organizations listed below have set income guidelines for recipients; some don’t. They all share one common goal—to provide loving care and assistance to the people of Ellis County. They are listed in alphabetical order

Breathe Coffeehouse

703B Main St.

By Patrick McGinnis, Owner

Breathe Coffeehouse hosts a free Community Meal every second and fourth Sunday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for a home cooked meal and good conversation. It’s a great way to make connections and share life and a meal with people in our community.

Our goal is to create an environment where people who care can serve or just engage in a meal with others. We know that people need more than food, and we believe in being intentional in loving our community. Jesus gave us the example of breaking bread with others, and we believe we can improve our community through the simple act of having a meal together and talking.

Breathe has another opportunity for people to be able to connect and care for one another. Can We Just Talk? meets every Thursday night at Breathe. Our goal is to open up with other people to share in each other’s struggles.

Whether you come from a place of need or because you want to be there for others, we know that talking can make a difference. We all can make an impact if we are willing to commit to talking. We all struggle . . . talking helps.

Breathe Coffeehouse is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; it is closed on Sundays.

Community Assistance Center

208 E. 12th

By Laurie Mortinger, Co-Director

The Community Assistance Center provides support for our brothers and sisters in need. It affords an organized way for individuals to share with or to receive assistance from the community.

We assist Ellis County families or individuals of low or no income, transients, the homeless, those who are disabled, the elderly, and disaster victims with food, clothing, household items, and furniture. We provide aid not only in times of crisis but throughout the year.

In order to receive assistance, recipients must meet the low-income guidelines and live in Ellis County. Potential recipients may apply at the center during business hours. The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call (785) 625-9110 before arriving so we may inform you as to what documents you will need to provide the center before receiving services.

Clients may receive food boxes six times in a 12-month period. They may shop monthly for clothing and household items. We also provide furniture items at no cost, depending on what is available.

Christmas food baskets may be requested by any Ellis County resident who meets our income guidelines. Sign-up is Oct. 1 through Nov. 12.

The Community Assistance Center is an incorporated, non-profit organization. The CAC receives no funding from federal, state, or county agencies. At this time, all funding is derived from private and charitable sources.

To help with operating expenses, the Community Assistance Center has garage sales the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8 to 11 a.m. The public is invited. An added benefit of the garage sales is that they provide an economical source of clothing and household items for the community at large.

The Community Assistance Center has much to be thankful for--the community that supports us both financially and with donations of food, clothing and household items. We are grateful to assist families in our community. Together we can make a difference. Please call the center at the number above if you have any questions.

First Call for Help of Ellis County

607 E. 13th

By Linda Mills, Executive Director

First Call for Help of Ellis County was created through the work of pastors and community leaders who were called on for emergency financial help. The group wanted to reduce duplication of requests and centralize the services that were provided.

First Call for Help offers crisis assistance to Ellis County residents and transients who are struggling to meet their basic needs. The funding for financial assistance is provided by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance through its Second Mile Fund.

Emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities is available at First Call, as are hygiene items, diapers, and food, all donated by the community. As staff members work with clients, they discuss budgeting and prioritizing needs so that future financial assistance may not be needed.

The transient assistance program is designed to assist travelers who are stranded in Hays. Fuel vouchers, bus vouchers and occasionally lodging are provided. First Call for Help also serves as a referral agency to inform and connect people to additional resources in the community.

There are three other programs that benefit the community in a different way:

Backpacks for Kids is a free annual school supply and backpack collection distributed to students in August.

Meals on Wheels are delivered every day by volunteers who pick up the meals at Hays Medical Center and take them to elderly, disabled or homebound individuals. There is a cost involved with this program.

First Step Housing is a transitional housing program for local residents who are either homeless or being evicted. The focus of this free program is not only to house participants but to help them accomplish goals of working, saving, budgeting and ultimately moving into a place of their own.

First Call for Help of Ellis County is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests for financial assistance require an appointment, and the phone number is (785) 623-2800. Monetary donations are always welcome at the above address.

The Salvation Army

203 E. Seventh

By Julie Smith, Ellis County Coordinator

The Salvation Army in Hays is committed to serving Ellis County residents who are in need of assistance with food, rent, utilities, and prescriptions.

In addition, three different programs are also available--the Paper Pantry, Project Suitcase and Angel Tree. These programs and continual care for the Ellis County community are made possible through generous donations.

The Paper Pantry is available to low-income individuals and families who are needing personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies. The Paper Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at the above location.

Project Suitcase addresses the needs of children in the foster care system. The children are given hope and dignity with a new suitcase filled with socks, shampoo, a blanket, and other items to help them with the transition of going into foster care.

The Christmas season is made special for clients with the Angel Tree Gift Program, which provides Christmas gifts for children in need.

The Angel Tree sign-up forms are available at the Salvation Army office. Families have until Nov. 23 to apply. After eligible families offer gift ideas for their children, these requests are placed on the Angel Tree. Once again, the tree this year will be located at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4310 Vine St., beginning the first week of November.

Donors are asked to take a request from the tree, purchase the item for the child, and return the gift to the designated location by the specified deadline. Volunteers then wrap the gifts and deliver them to the families in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. More information is available at (785) 621-2794.

Trinity Lutheran Church Jana’s Closet

27th and Fort Streets

By Linda C. Collins, Jana’s Closet Volunteer

Jana’s Closet, named in honor of the late Jana Mackey, is located inside Trinity Lutheran Church at the corner of 27th and Fort Streets. We provide gently used and new women’s clothing free of charge.

We offer a nice variety of clothing, sizes small to 3X. Our inventory ranges from tops, pants, skirts, jackets, dresses, and jeans, to coats and scarves. In addition, we have a good supply of scrubs for those working in the health care field.

Shoes, socks, bras and leggings, along with personal hygiene products, are also available. All items are free.

Our goal is to share with any woman who may be in need. Going for a job interview or appearing for a court hearing and need a nice outfit? Don't forget to shop here. A dressing room with mirrors is available for your use while trying on your new outfits.

We do not screen anyone, and there are no questions asked. If you or someone you know needs this service, please call (785) 625-2044, and someone will direct you to our area of sharing. If there is no answer, please leave a message, and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Unite Ministry

200 E. Eighth

By Brandon Nimz, Ministry Leader

Unite oversees a free store inside The Gamers Guild, 200 E. Eighth, that is open anytime The Gamers Guild is open.

The free store is for people to donate to, take from, and/or trade with. All items in the free store are free, and we do not issue tax-deductible receipts for items donated as they are not donated to our entity itself, but to anyone who ends up taking the item—the free store is strictly so the community can help itself out.

The Gamers Guild is open 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Because it is closed on some holidays, visitors are encouraged to visit the website at theGamersGuildhays.com for a complete schedule.

Unite Ministry also oversees distributions of commodities from the Federal Emergency Assistance Program. Unlike the free store that anyone can use, this commodity program requires recipients to earn 130 percent of the federal poverty level or less, and the commodities are distributed at set times.

Full details (including income guidelines and schedule) can be found at UniteHays.com (just click the Hays Commodity Distribution Tab on the website). Besides these direct assistance programs, we also offer small group Bible studies that are attended by individuals from different denominations and sometimes different belief systems altogether.

More details can be found by contacting Unite Ministry’s leader, Brandon Nimz, at Brandon.Nimz@gmail.com or (785) 259-2539.