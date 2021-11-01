Halloween yard hunt draws big crowd

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Trick-or-treaters of all ages lined up Sunday night for Jessi and Trevor Jacobs’ final Halloween yard haunt.

Some people go big for Christmas. Some for Easter or Thanksgiving, you name it. For Jessi Jacobs, she knew long ago she wanted to do something special for Halloween.

“When I was a kid I had a next-door neighbor named Glen,” Jacobs said. “He did a small yard haunt. I thought it was a cool thing when I was a little kid, and I loved it so much.

“He was only able to do it for a few years; he passed away from cancer,” she added. “When I got older I remembered that and I thought it was so much fun.”

So, in 2003 Jessi and Trevor started out small on Halloween at her mom’s house. The next year they had a house of their own and their first yard haunt at 501 W. 39th Street. Jessi saw some styrofoam tombstones on the internet and told Trevor they should have a haunt like the one she remembered as a child.

“Trev likes Halloween just as much as I do,” Jessi said.

Trevor said they put up Christmas lights, too, during the holiday season.

“We do quite a bit of lights, but nothing like this,” Trevor said. “Not like Halloween.”

The Jacobs’ front yard was filled with styrofoam tombstones Sunday night. Taking front and center was the first one, the Jacobs tombstone, which said “Rest in Pieces.”

“Every year, we kept adding on,” Jessi said. “I come up with the ideas and (Trevor) is the engineer.”

Late Sunday afternoon, Trevor was preparing the fog which would permeate the air around their house later that evening. Sure enough, as night fell an eerie mist greeted trick-or-treaters.

Jessi and Trevor have about 15 helpers every Halloween night. Some hand out candy, some are tour guides and some are with each display on the haunted tour of the back yard.

Younger trick-or-treaters can get their candy at the front door while the older ones are scared witless by the assorted ghosts and goblins.

Six-year-old Paxton Driskill, in a Batman costume, was the first trick-or-treater with his dad, Roy. Paxton, who said his favorite candy is a Kit Kat bar, wasn’t scared “because everything is fake.”

Sunday evening, cars were parked around surrounding blocks as trick-or-treaters made one final pilgrimage to the Jacobs’ yard haunt. Jessi said Monday morning between 800 and 1,000 trick-or-treaters stopped by before it was all over around 10 p.m. A normal year was around 500, she said.

Eight-year-old Collins Harris had her picture taken at one of the displays.

“It was kind of creepy,” she said.

Collins’ mom, Summer, said the haunt was a popular place to be Sunday night.

“We tried coming here earlier, but it was too busy,” she said. “We had to come back.”

Collins’ dad, Cooper, experienced the Jacobs’ yard haunt for the first time.

“They do a really good job,” he said. “It’s fun for the kids and parents.”

Included in the backyard are Zombie babies, a spider forest, a butcher shop – and much more. Just inside the back door Jessi’s mom portrays a grieving widow for her ventriloquist dummy in a coffin filled with candy bars.

The Jacobs’ spend about $800 every year on candy and new props. They bought 465 full size candy bars for Sunday night but expected to run out and have to make a run for more.

It takes about a month of nights after work and weekends to get everything set up.

“We’ve got it down pretty good, though,” Trevor said with a laugh.

But no more.

They’ve been doing it since 2004 and it has become too much.

“The reason we are quitting is Trevor and I are getting old and it’s a lot of work,” Jessi said. “Just takes a lot of time, and we’re running out of storage space, too.”

The Jacobs thought about last year being the last haunt, but decided on one more year.

“I’m glad we ended it this year,” Jessi said. “It was a great turnout.”

They have already sold their props to a man from Dodge City who has a pumpkin patch and corn maize. Trevor said he was ready to check it out next year.

“The day he comes to pick it up will probably be pretty sad,” Jessi said.

Jessi and Trevor agreed they would feel downhearted when it’s all over. But they still will have the memories.

“We love it,” Jessi said.