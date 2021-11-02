Free Thanksgiving meal to be offered again

By the Hays Daily News

Once again this year, friends and neighbors in Ellis County will have the opportunity to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Guests may choose either individually packaged meals for drive-through pick up, or they may choose to dine with their friends and family at host locations around town, served “family style.”

Whether they want individually packaged meals, or family-style at one of the host sites, guests must register at nex-tech.com/thanksgiving before Nov. 15. Those not having access to the internet or those requiring meal delivery may contact First Call for Help at (785) 623-2800, for assistance in registering.

For individual meals, the registration site will ask for the name, phone number and email address of every person ordering, as well as the number of meals. Then the guests will select “pick up.” They will drive through to pick up their meals from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, in the parking lot of The Press, 230 E. Eighth. Please enter from the west. Volunteers will help individuals load their orders.

For family-style at host locations, the registration site will ask for the name, phone number and email address of every person ordering, as well as the number of meals. Then the guests will select a site that can accommodate their group. Then the group just needs to arrive at the time indicated to enjoy a family-style meal in that setting. Please register early for “family style” dining, as the host locations will fill up quickly.

The meal is being catered by “The Press” and will consist of turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a roll and butter. This year, as in years past, the meals are free, offered as a ministry of the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance and with the assistance of generous co-sponsors. Free will donations can be made at the pick-up site and host locations. As in years past, there will be bagged groceries available for individuals who desire them, available in the pick-up line at “The Press.” There is no registration necessary for groceries.

For information on how to be a host location for this event, volunteer or support the Community Meal, please contact First Call for Help at (785) 623-2800.