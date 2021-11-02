Printing a legacy of 40 years

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

In his almost four decades as owner of Northwestern Printers, Marvin Rack gave back to the community.

When Rack was looking to sell the business in 2019, he wanted someone to continue to impact people’s lives. That someone was Josh Zweifel, who had worked for Rack since 1997.

Zweifel bought the downtown business in 2019. On Monday afternoon Rack was on hand to help Zweifel and his employees celebrate 40 years in business for Northwestern Printers.

Zweifel said he bought the business to continue what Rack and his wife, Jennifer, had started.

“I think mainly to make sure it kept going,” Zweifel said. “Marvin and Jennifer worked really hard, they were kind of ready to be done. Just keep a great business going and provide a great service for Hays and northwest Kansas.”

When Rack bought the business in 1981 it was located near 27th and Vine. Two years later he moved it to the downtown Ninth Street location. Anticipating the business would grow, Rack bought adjacent storefronts when they became available. That decision led to expansion of the workspace to what it is now.

At Monday’s ribbon cutting, Zweifel received a commemorative brick to mark the occasion. Asked to speak a few words, he choked up when talking about helping others.

“Marvin started it, he was very good about helping the community; it was very important to him,” Zweifel said before he was overcome with emotion.

Rack stepped in to speak about his philosophy.

“That was our main goal when we set out in 1981 – just make sure we were a good partner in the community,” Rack said. “What we wanted to do was help as many of the businesses that were in Hays excel and get better.

“That was our goal, yet we looked at ourselves,” he added. “We have got to do the same thing in excelling and try to do as much as possible in house, as reasonably priced we could do, for the local people to be able to buy things from us to keep us in business, so we could afford to help them thrive. We were always very deeply involved in the community.”

Rack joked that when Zweifel bought the business he also bought a “large donation operation.”

Zweifel said has done as much as possible to continue Rack’s legacy.

“Some customers I’ve told I can’t do what Marvin was doing, but I will definitely do something,” Zweifel said. “We still do a lot; I try to do as much as I can. It’s a big part of Northwestern Printers.”

Rack knew he was leaving the print shop in good hands.

“Josh is a very similar individual to me 30 years ago,” Rack said. “He has the desire to make it the best he possibly can and keep it growing. He’s a very giving individual. He has followed in our footsteps 100 percent.”

The printer has employed just over a dozen people through the years, both full-time and part-time. Howard Droegemeier worked there for eight years after retiring from The Hays Daily News.

“It was fun,” he said.

Enjoying what you do is important, Rack said.

“It’s hard to believe,” it has been 40 years, he said. “We had so much fun. I think that was the key.”