Craft fair planned Saturday to benefit You Voice Through Cancer

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Due to COVID-19, the non-profit organization Your Voice Through Cancer was unable to hold its annual fundraiser, a craft fair, last year.

The craft fair is back this year, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the three gyms at the Hays Recreation Center, 1105 Canterbury Drive. More than 60 booths for craft vendors are expected. There is free admission and there also will be food vendors. There will be a raffle for donated prizes, including a $500 grill.

The craft fair attracted about 1,000 people in 2019, its sixth year. Judy Stegman, one of the founders of Your Voice Through Cancer, which was started in 2014, said the fundraiser has grown through the years. It started out in a church basement with 15 booths. Its growth meant missing out last year was all the more painful.

“It was very frustrating,” Stegman said.

Almost every year the organization has had a Leadership 310 class at Fort Hays State University assist in promoting the craft fair and the organization in general.

“Our plan was to create sustainability for this group so they could easily get donations and sponsors on a yearly basis,” said Natoma senior Jackson Meiers. “To raise basic awareness through parades was one of our objectives.”

The leadership group also asked for donations.

“They told us to go out and get donations however we can,” said Minneola sophomore Jacey Wideman. “These past couple weeks we were split up and asked businesses for donations.”

The FHSU class divided into groups at the beginning of the semester and they voted on which project they wanted to help. Each student in the group had been impacted by cancer in some way, which made helping out more meaningful.

“This one spoke to me immediately because I had lost someone the month before they came to talk to us,” Wideman said.

Alexis Arasmith, a junior from Beloit, said the group has different majors but the project helped each of them.

“This not only provides us leadership skills but also to be more comfortable talking in front of people,” she said.

Phillipsburg sophomore Emily Schneider said people are willing to help out these types of organizations.

“Once you bring the word ‘cancer’ into a conversation, their eyes widen,” she said. “They have empathy for whatever organization it is.”

Hoyt sophomore Emma Poort just recently had a family member diagnosed with cancer. Groups like Your Voice Through Cancer make a difference.

“The support wasn’t something I thought about going in,” she said. “You need a lot of support with cancer.”

Stegman said Your Voice Through Cancer is more than a support group, more than just lending a sympathetic ear. While also being a sounding board, the organization provides financial assistance.

“We can’t give as much as we’d like to give, we don’t have that big of a budget,” said Donna O’Brien, one of the organizers for the craft fair. “We try to help with incidentals.”

That is why the annual fundraiser is vital.

“It is very important,” said Christin Borchers, a group co-founder. “The money we get from that will help us all year.”

Stegman, Borchers and the organization's other co-founder, Mary Braden, who has since passed away from cancer, saw a need.

“When you have cancer, you kind of lose your voice,” said Stegman, a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor since 2010. “Cancer takes over. We wanted it so they have their voice back.”

Stegman knows what she wants in the future for the organization.

“My goal is that in the next two years every doctor in this town knows what we’re about,” she said. “I want to make sure every doctor understands what we do.”

For more information about Your Voice Through Cancer visit the group’s Facebook page or contact Stegman at 785-259-8133 or O’Brien at 785-639-3690.