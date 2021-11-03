Faith notes

Hays Daily News

Cancer support group plans Craft Boutique

Your Voice Through Cancer, a support group for cancer patients and survivors, will have its annual Craft Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hays Recreation Center, 105 Canterbury Drive. Admission is free. All crafts are homemade items. Lunch will be available for purchase.

Documentary shows friendship of religious leaders

Fort Hays State University will show a documentary film featuring the friendship between Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in Albertson Hall 169.

The film, “Mission Joy--Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” explores the friendship between two men “whose resistance against adversity has marked our modern history. The two share stories, wisdom, science, and personal daily joy practices that anchor their lives,” according to a news release.

The screening is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP on TigerLink on the FHSU website to provide a headcount. Popcorn will be provided.

ARC Park fundraiser to get underway Nov. 10

Arc of Central Plains will have its annual “Festival of Trees & Holiday Market” to raise funds for the accessible baseball field at its ARC Park.

The Accessible Recreation Complex, which will be accessible to all individuals with physical and developmental handicaps, is being constructed at Seven Hills Park, 33rd and Hillcrest. The $750,000 project has been ongoing for three years.

Bidding for the online auction will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The sale will feature one-of-a-kind Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, porch pots, home décor, and more.

“Each tree is beautifully decorated with donated ornaments handpicked exclusively from the Arc Thrift Store,” a news release said. Some of the themes include Advent, sunflowers, Barbie, cardinals, Coca-Cola, and more.

The trees may be viewed in person from Wednesday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the thrift store, 600 Main St. The auction link is available at www.HaysARCPark.org.

Messiah Lutheran plans shoebox packing party

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main, will host a shoebox packing party for Operation Christmas Child from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the church’s Courtyard Room. The community is welcome to participate.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, N.C. Each year thousands of individuals pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These shoeboxes are then collected at drop-off sites in every state and shipped to children in more than 100 countries and territories around the world. This year’s collection week is Nov. 15-22.

More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area director, at (785) 639-1325 or ralbinmk@yahoo.com.

Ministerial alliance to have monthly board meeting

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will have its next board meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church, 1111 Fort St.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

Hays High DECA members to launch food drive

The DECA group at Hays High School will be going door to door collecting non-perishable food items for the Community Assistance Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Items suggested for the “Pack the Pantry” event include the following: canned fruits and vegetables, boxed food items, jars of baby food, or other non-perishable items.

All volunteers will be wearing an identification badge with their group name clearly printed.

Volunteers also will be able to accept cash and check donations. Checks should be made out to the Community Assistance Center. Or, individuals may mail their monetary donations to the center at 208 E. 12th.

Those residents who do not want volunteers ringing their doorbell may leave food items on their porch.

The Community Assistance Center is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that helps Ellis County families and individuals of low or no income, transients, the homeless, and disaster victims with food, clothing, and household items. The center does not receive any federal, state, county, or local funds and is funded by donations only.

Those wanting more information about the food drive may contact Shaina Prough at Hays High School, (785) 623-2600.

VFW to host ‘Stars and Stripes Breakfast’

Hays VFW Post 9076 at 2106 Vine will host a “Stars and Stripes Breakfast” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

The menu for the all-you-can eat meal is pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, coffee and orange juice.

Adult tickets are $9.50 in advance, or $10 at the door; children ages 5 to 12, $4.50 in advance, or $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 eat free.

More information is available by calling (78) 625-9940.

Thanksgiving Feast reservation deadline is Nov. 15

The deadline to register for the free community-wide Thanksgiving Feast is Monday, Nov. 15.

Individuals have a choice this year of pre-packaged meals, which will be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at The Press restaurant, 230 E. Eighth.

Or residents may opt for a sit-down “family-style meal” from noon to 2 p.m. at one of several local locations, but still catered by The Press.

Al reservations must be made at nex-tech.com/thanksgiving. Individuals who do not have access to the Internet may call First Call for Help, (785) 623-2800 for assistance.

The meal will consist of turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a roll and butter. This year, as in years past, the meals are free, offered as a ministry of the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance and with the assistance of generous co-sponsors. Free will donations can be made at the pick-up site and host locations.

As in years past, bagged groceries will be available for individuals who desire them, available in the pick-up line at The Press. No registration is necessary for the groceries.

Meal delivery to homebound individuals can be arranged by calling First Call for Help at the above number.