Planning and Development Commission plans annual meeting

The Northwest Kansas Planning & Development Commission, Pioneer Country Development and Northwest Kansas Housing, Inc. would like to invite all individuals interested in economic development activities in Northwest Kansas to the 2021 Annual Meetings.

This year’s event will be in WaKeeney on Dec. 1, and in Phillipsburg on Dec. 2. Both locations will have a social gathering at 5:30 p.m. with the meal being served at 6:00 p.m and program immediately following the meal.

The program will consist of a Powerpoint presentation of the 2020 and 2021 infrastructure projects, business loans and housing projects completed. If you are interested in attending, please make your reservation by calling Andrea at 785-421-2151 or emailing nwkpdc@ruraltel.net by November 20th.