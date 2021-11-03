USD 489 race is tight after election day votes counted

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Every vote counts. Just ask Meagan Zampieri-Lillpopp.

In Tuesday’s USD 489 school board race, Zampieri-Lillpopp was clinging to the third and final open spot to serve on the board. Unofficial results had Zampieri-Lillpopp with 1,217 votes, five more than Cathy Hopkins. Still to be counted are provisional ballots and mail-in ballots received by the deadline.

“I’m very hopeful it remains this way,” Zampieri-Lillpopp said. “It does prolong the anxiety.”

Results will be canvassed by the Ellis County Board of Commissioners 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the county commission chambers at the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main. Turnout in the county was at 19.5 percent of registered voters, with 3,670 ballots cast.

Curt Vajnar was top vote-getter in the USD 489 race, garnering 2,346 votes for 27.2 percent. Next was Ken Brooks at 17.7 percent, winning 1,525 votes. Zampieri-Lillpopp had 14.12 percent of the vote, with Hopkins at 14.07. The top three vote-getters receive four-year terms.

“I’ve seen elections go both ways in these kinds of contests,” Zampieri-Lillpopp said. “I signed up to run to serve the community, and if the community wants me to serve then I will.”

If Zampieri-Lillpopp holds onto her lead, she knows what she wants in any future bond discussions.

“I want that next process to be super-transparent, really public, really accessible,” she said. “Making everyone who has a stake in it part of the process is important.”

While Zampieri-Lillpopp was locked in a tight school board race, Shaun Musil easily won a third term on the Hays city commission. Musil led all vote-getters with 2,194 votes for 31.6 percent. Incumbent Sandy Jacobs was next at 25.5 percent, with 1,769 votes. Musil and Jacobs will serve four-year terms. In third place was newcomer Reese Barrick, who will serve a two-year term after winning 1,440 votes for 20.7 percent of votes cast. In fourth place was Samuel Allen with 891 votes for 12.8 percent.

Musil announced after he won Tuesday night that this term on the commission will be his last.

“This is number three and out,” he said. “It’s official – this is it. I feel like I still have energy to do it.”

Musil said among his priorities for the next commission will be to push the water project across the finish line and add housing in different price ranges. But Tuesday night, he was going to savor the victory.

“Yes, I’m going to enjoy it,” he said. “I feel like I’ve worked harder to get re-elected than I ever have.”

Musil served as mayor while the city dealt with COVID-19 last year, and tough decisions had to be made. Musil said even though not everybody agreed with him, he was there to serve everybody. Musil sought another term after hearing from several constituents who urged him to run again.

“I love helping people,” Musil said. “That’s why I do this.”