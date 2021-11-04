Historical society to celebrate 50 year anniversary

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The last few years have been challenging for the Ellis County Historical Society, from dealing with COVID-19 to shuttering the museum until a new location is found, and working out of a new office in the meantime.

Still, there is no better time to celebrate Ellis County history than the 50th anniversary of the founding of the historical society. ECHS will host a 50th anniversary party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stone Church at Seventh and Main. Refreshments will be served.

“This is a milestone that we’ve made it this far,” said Amanda Rupp, ECHS interim director since March. “To acknowledge the people that started it and all the work they do, we wanted to remind people that we’re here and we’re putting in some work.”

Various speakers will give presentations about different aspects of Ellis County history, starting with a 10 a.m. talk on Kansas history from 1873 to the present by Eldean Holtus. At 11 a.m., James Drees will discuss Jim Curry and vigilante violence, while at noon Greg Heller will talk about Indian wars and Kansas Forts.

The 1 p.m. presentation features Sternberg in the West by Ian Trevethan. Guy Windholz will give a presentation at 2 p.m. on Bukovina German immigrants. The final presentation at 3 p.m. will be Jerry Braun’s discussion of Dolcette, Peter Bissing and the family legacies.

In addition, there will be gunfighter reenactments every two hours, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m.

From 7:30 p.m. to midnight will be a free dance featuring polka and country music at Hays Area Theatre, 121 E. Eighth Street. Snacks and cocktails will be available for purchase.

Raffle tickets are available for four prizes: Henry Repeater .22 caliber rifle; Rejuvenations couples spa package; Rough Rider six-shot revolver; and ECHS lifetime membership. To purchase tickets call 785-650-1378. The drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and need not be present to win.