New reporter joins Hays Daily News staff

By the Hays Daily News

The Hays Daily News is welcoming a new reporter that will cover sports and news as a general assignment reporter.

Hailey Chapman is from Salina, Kansas where she attended Salina South High School. She then attended Fort Hays State University and graduated with her Bachelors of Science in Information Networking and Telecommunications.

In her time at FHSU, she worked with Tiger Media Network as a student reporter, primarily covering sports. Chapman was also a part of the Fort Hays Softball team for five years, earning accolades in 2019 within the MIAA.

"I am very excited to start my career and extremely grateful that I get to do it all from a place that has become home," she said "Covering events in the community, specifically athletics, is something I have grown very passionate about in my time at Fort Hays and I can't wait to get started."

She is currently still involved with the team as a volunteer pitching assistant. Though she specializes in sports reporting, Chapman has also covered local events within the community during her six years as a resident of Hays.

"Hailey is an impressive writer and photographer and will be a huge asset to the paper," managing editor Jeff Gulley said. "We are excited to have someone that is from the area and will hit the ground running."