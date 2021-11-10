Marines helping out Santa with Toys for Tots

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Hays Daily News

Several Marines in Ellis County are gearing up for a big Christmas event. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is currently accepting applications from families in Ellis, Rooks, Trego and Rush Counties who need a little help from Santa this year in helping provide Christmas gifts for their children.

It’s just that this “Santa’s helper” is also a Marine.

Dan Dischner of Hays, also a Marine, is the coordinator for the four-county effort. He’s not identifying who “Santa’s special Marine helper” is, but he confirmed he selected someone with the right “build” for the job.

Families may apply for the Toys for Tots program through local social services organizations or online at hays-ks.toysfortots.org.

Dischner said, “We don’t put any income guidelines on (the families.) If they tell us their kid needs a toy, we want to give them one.”

Applications will be taken through Friday, Dec. 10. The community is invited to purchase new toys and drop them off unwrapped in boxes at the following sites in Hays: the VFW, 2106 Vine; both Dillon’s Store locations; Walgreens, 27th and Vine; and Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 383 W. Mopar. Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8, drop-off boxes will also be set up at Walmart, 4301 N. Vine.

Dischner added it is important that donors not wrap their presents since volunteers must sort the gifts as to gender and appropriate age.

Gifts will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at Big Creek Crossing. Families have a choice of either having Santa hand the gifts to their children that day or simply pick up their bags and take them home to their children for opening on Christmas. Marines will be on hand to help with the distribution.

If families apply online, they will receive a “control number.” If they apply through a social service agency, they will receive a card with a number on it. Families must bring that number with them when they pick up their toys, Dischner said.

Individuals who simply want to make a cash donation to the program may do so at the above website. He said, “Every dollar donated goes for Toys for Tots—not for our signs or other advertising. It all goes to toys for the kids.”

Dischner also thanked four local sponsors, Midwest Energy, Western Aluminum, S&W Supply, and a private anonymous donor, who have also contributed money.

In addition, Toys for Tots is partnering with Fort Hays State University’s Athletic Department. Anyone attending the FHSU basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 11, who brings a new toy will get into the game for $5.

Since this is Dischner’s first year to run the program in this four-county area, he said he doesn’t really know how many applications to expect, and that initially cost him “some sleepless nights.”

But, this year the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s national headquarters in Virginia is providing $20 million worth of toys to the local campaigns, he said. His four-county area’s allotment will be around 1,300 toys and 700 to 800 books. If the campaign should run short of toys, national will ship additional toys overnight to make up the shortfall, he said.

Of course, Dischner is hoping that doesn’t happen. He wants the program to be self-sustaining. “We just want to make sure no kid goes without a toy this Christmas.”

More information is available by contacting Dischner at (785) 226-5080.