Faith notes

Hays Daily News

ARC Park fundraiser gets underway

Arc of Central Plains is having its annual “Festival of Trees & Holiday Market” to raise funds for the accessible baseball field at its ARC Park.

The Accessible Recreation Complex, which will be accessible to all individuals with physical and developmental handicaps, is being constructed at Seven Hills Park, 33rd and Hillcrest. Building of the $750,000 multi-phase project is in its third year.

Bidding for the online auction opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The sale will feature one-of-a-kind Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, porch pots, home décor, and more.

“Each tree is beautifully decorated with donated ornaments handpicked exclusively from the Arc Thrift Store,” a news release said. Some of the themes include Advent, sunflowers, Barbie, cardinals, Coca-Cola, and more.

The trees may be viewed in person through Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the thrift store, 600 Main St. The auction link is available at www.HaysARCPark.org.

Hays High DECA members to launch food drive

The DECA group at Hays High School will be going door to door collecting non-perishable food items for the Community Assistance Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Items suggested for the “Pack the Pantry” event include the following: canned fruits and vegetables, boxed food items, jars of baby food, or other non-perishable items.

All volunteers will be wearing an identification badge with their group name clearly printed.

Volunteers also will be able to accept cash and check donations. Checks should be made out to the Community Assistance Center. Or, individuals may mail their monetary donations to the center at 208 E. 12th.

Those residents who do not want volunteers ringing their doorbell may leave food items on their porch.

The Community Assistance Center is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that helps Ellis County families and individuals of low or no income, transients, the homeless, and disaster victims with food, clothing, and household items. The center does not receive any federal, state, county, or local funds and is funded by donations only.

Those wanting more information about the food drive may contact Shaina Prough at Hays High School, (785) 623-2600.

VFW to host ‘Stars and Stripes Breakfast’

Hays VFW Post 9076 at 2106 Vine will host a “Stars and Stripes Breakfast” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

The menu for the all-you-can eat meal is pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, coffee and orange juice.

Adult tickets are $9.50 in advance, or $10 at the door; children ages 5 to 12, $4.50 in advance, or $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 eat free.

More information is available by calling (78) 625-9940.

Jana’s Campaign to offer sessions on domestic violence

Fort Hays State University will present “Shine a Light on Domestic Violence” in two sessions on Monday, Nov. 15, in Forsyth Library.

Both sessions will feature a candle exchange and a presentation by Kaiti Dinges, executive director of Jana’s Campaign. Session 1 is 12:30 to 1 p.m. Session 2 is 1:30 to 2 p.m.

More information is available on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram @fhsusga or by emailing CRD Stanley at cmstanley.se@fhsu.edu.

Thanksgiving Feast reservation deadline is Nov. 15

The deadline to register for the free community-wide Thanksgiving Feast is midnight Monday, Nov. 15.

Individuals have a choice this year of pre-packaged meals, which will be picked up between noon and 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at The Press restaurant, 230 E. Eighth. Or residents may opt for a sit-down “family-style meal” at 1 p.m. at one of several local locations, but still catered by The Press.

Al reservations must be made at nex-tech.com/thanksgiving. Individuals who do not have access to the Internet may call First Call for Help, (785) 623-2800, for assistance.

The meal will consist of turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a roll and butter. This year, as in years past, the meals are free, offered as a ministry of the Ellis

County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) and with the assistance of generous co-sponsors. Free will donations can be made at the pick-up site and host locations.

As in years past, bagged groceries will be available for individuals who desire them, available in the pick-up line at The Press. No registration is necessary for the groceries.

Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items for those bags from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at both Dillon’s Stores and Walmart in Hays. Those wishing to help with the food drive may contact Brandon Nimz, ECMA president, at (785) 259-2539 or brandon.nimz@gmail.com.

Meal delivery to homebound individuals may be arranged by calling First Call for Help at (785) 623-2800.

Grief support groups plan tree dedications

The Center for Life Experience has two events planned during November to offer support for those going through grief.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, the Healing Hearts and Healing Kids’ Hearts support groups will host the dedication of the Children’s Holiday Memorial Tree at Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio, 1003 Main St. Anyone is welcome to come and add an ornament to honor a child who has died, said Ann Leiker, executive director of the center.

At 1 p.m. that afternoon at the same location, the Healing After Loss and Healing After Loss of Suicide support groups will host the dedication of their memorial tree honoring adults who have died by suicide or other causes. Anyone is welcome to come and bring an ornament or add one that is already available to the tree.

These trees will be up through the holidays and taken down after Jan. 1, 2022. The center will hold onto all the ornaments for upcoming years unless a person donating an ornament wants to retrieve it after Jan 1, 2022.

For information, please contact the center at (785) 259-6859 or cflehope.org.

Episcopal youth group selling Christmas wreaths

The youth group of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas is selling Christmas wreaths.

A 22-inch wreath is $30; a 28-inch wreath is $40. Deliveries will be made the weekend after Thanksgiving. Checks should be made payable to Diocese of Western Kansas, with “wreaths” in the memo line.

Orders are being taken by the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar at St. Michael’s and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Churches in Hays. She may be reached at rev.shay.craig@gmail.com.