K-State Crop Pest Management Schools in December

Hays Daily News

Disease, insect and weed management always seems to be a challenge for producers, commercial applicators and crop consultants. The management of these concerns are critical to be able to produce a profitable and productive crop.

K-State Research and Extension along with several Extension Districts are hosting two regional Crop Pest Management Schools in Colby and Great Bend December 8 and December 9 and VIRTUAL on December 21. All schools will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The schools are to aid producers and commercial applicators in identifying and managing crop disease, insect and weed problems. We will be offering CEU’s with 7 hours for the 1A certification along with the 1 core hour needed for renewal at each school. CCA credits will also be available for Certified Crop Advisors and others.

Sessions will cover a research update on liquid applications by Ajay Sharda, K-State Precision Ag Specialist; Getting the most from your herbicide applications by Sarah Lancaster, K-State Weed Scientist; Common weeds - identification and characteristics by Jeanne Falk Jones, K-State Multi-County agronomist; and Identifying and controlling common corn insects by Anthony Zukoff, K-State Entomologist. Additional sessions will include Corn diseases – including stalk rots, bacterial leaf streak and Goss’s Wilt by Rodrigo Onofre, K-State Row Crop Pathologist; Weed research update by Vipan Kumar, K-State Weed Scientist; and Combatting wheat diseases by Kelsey Andersen Onofre, K-State Wheat Pathologist.

The schedules for speakers is slightly different at each of the schools, so be sure and check the school schedules online at www.sunflower.ksu.edu/agronomy.

Cost to attend is $50, if registered by December 1. After Dec. 1, cost is $75 to pre-register or at the door. The VIRTUAL school fee is $75. To register www.sunflower.ksu.edu/agronomy

Contact one of the Cottonwood District offices if you have any questions, Great Bend 620-793-1910, Hays 785-628-9430.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.