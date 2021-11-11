Upland Bird Season Projected to Bring in an Estimated $18M for 2021

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The 2021 Pheasant and Quail hunting season opened this morning with success rates projected to be higher than previous years. The official hunting season dates for pheasant and quail hunting are Nov 13 2021 through Jan 31, 2022.

Higher bird numbers projected for 2021

Melissa Dixon, Executive Director of Hays Conventions and Visitors Bureau, attributes higher rates to public outreach and recent rainfall.

“We get hunter packet requests so we will send out a hunter's guide and list of all things Hays, restaurant lists, outfitters, things like that, a couple weeks beforehand so that people can plan their trip,” Dixon stated.

Local Land Agent Cole Schumacher states that a combinatination of many factors contribute to bird numbers in the area including substantial native cover and excellent food sources provided by farmers throughout the state.

“Kansas provides everything pheasants and other game birds need to thrive. This has made Kansas one of the great destination states for the avid wing shooters across the country,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher serves as a land agent for Midwest Land Group, described as the fastest growing land brokerage in the Midwest, serving buyers, sellers, investors, and farmers. The group specializes in the sale of farm, ranch, and hunting properties as well as rural homes.

Schumacher’s background and extensive knowledge in hunting has helped him to be an asset in sales with his team.

He also shared that whether a veteran or new to the sport, upland bird hunting has something to offer for everyone. As a part of the Midwest Land Group, Schumacher shares that the opening weekend has been a very exciting part of each year.

“I’ve been upland bird hunting since I was old enough to tote a gun alongside my dad and it has remained a day marked on my calendar with much anticipation since,” Schumacher stated.

Local businesses can expect a busy opening weekend

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, there are five frequently utilized public hunting areas including Cedar Bluff State Wildlife, Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, Webster Wildlife Area, Woodston Wildlife Area, and Wilson Wildlife Area.

Hunters can also obtain their hunting license from the department itself located on Highway 183, Vanderbilts, Orscheln Farm Supply, or Wal-Mart Supercenter. All of the information provided can be found in the 2021 Hunters Guide found at the Hays Conventions and Visitors Bureau or online at https://ksoutdoors.com/.

With a higher number of hunters anticipated for this season, local restaurants, hotels, and outfitters have experienced a large increase in business.

Local breakfast restaurant Pheasant Run anticipates a steady weekend filled with regular customers and hunters alike.

“I think we’re gonna do great this weekend, we’ve got some deer hunters in here and with bird numbers up this year I think it’ll be great business and a great season,” Owner Scott Jordan said.

“We want to let people know that Hays welcomes and encourages hunters.” Dixon said.

Economic Impact in the Region

Opening weekend can be a more complex time of year for hunters as about 60 percent of harvest pressure occurs in the first few days of the season, meaning higher volume of hunters, standing crop to weed through, and this year, warmer weather.

Economically speaking, statewide Kansas can expect revenue of roughly 400,000 birds at $162 per harvested bird.

The numbers for the north-central region specifically are anticipated to be around 112,000 birds at $162 per harvested bird, bringing this year's upland bird season to an estimated $18M revenue according to the Department of Wildlife’s Small Games Specialist Jeff Prendergast.

Though pheasant will be the main attraction, quail season will also bring in a large crowd, specifically from the southeast where upland bird numbers have decreased exponentially.

“Quail hunting has shown some of our highest levels for this region, so we get a lot of traffic heading this way, we're getting a lot more targeted quail hunters,” Prendergast said.

For hunters, businesses, and the community alike, the 2021 upland bird hunting season is forecast to be one of the most profitable years yet.