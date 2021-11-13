VFW Post 9076 Honors Local Heroes in Veterans Day Ceremony

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9076 hosted their annual Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday morning, initiating with their raising of the colors and rifle squad at 11 am.

The morning carried on with a presentation and luncheon organized by Stan Dreiling.

Hosted by Chris Stegman, speakers of the day included Merle McClaren, who led the group in an opening prayer, Dreiling, who honored local veterans of WWII, and Father Richard Daise, who spoke to the group of his experiences as a priest, army Lieutenant, Colonel, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

In McClaren’s opening prayer, he first began by sharing a personal story. Recently his wife, Betty L. McClaren, passed away after 67 years of marriage. McClaren shared that he has been spending his time doing chores, watching “too much bad tv”, but mostly, noticing the silence and emptiness around him. The two grew up in a generation that understood the sacrifices made and it was something very close to both of their hearts.

“During our 67 years of marriage my wife and I never once entertained the fact that we would ever be threatened by forces within our own nation. I guess we’re a part of the last generation to feel so secure,” McClaren said.

Of the speakers Thursday morning, many shared one common opinion, that today’s generation does not fully understand the sacrifices made by those fighting for our country.

Kathy Schupman, who served in Desert Storm and one of the only female honor guards with Post 9076, shared her admiration for her fellow guards and veterans. Schupman held the honor of introducing Father Daise.

“I am not from this community, I am not even from the state of Kansas, but when I moved here I was able to get involved with this organization- Stan Dreiling is my hero, these guys on the honor guard are my heroes, they just brought me in and they have made me and my family apart of this community,” Schupman said.

Daise shared his experiences in Colby, Kansas to put this thought into perspective. While residing there, Daise took groups of 5th through 8th graders to the local VFW and shared stories with members of the armed forces.

“When I was growing up in western Kansas almost all of us had a member in the family who was a veteran. We respected veterans and we knew who and what a veteran was, maybe the kids today fortunately still respect veterans but they really don’t understand why,” Daise said.

One name that was particularly close to his heart was Chaplain Emil Kapaun, a priest who served in the United States Army in both WWII and Korea, where he was captured.

Kapaun was captured as a Prisoner of War and held at Camp 5 in Korea, where he passed due to a blood clot alongside pneumonia. While it was presumed that he was buried in a mass grave near the Yalu River, it was later discovered that he was buried outside of the hospital belonging to Camp 5.

Daise shared that on the day he heard the news that Kapaun’s remains had been recovered, those same students he told the story to were among many to deliver him the news.

The funeral of Chaplain Emil Kapaun was held on September 29, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas, 27 years after his death. Daise was in attendance and had also made trips to his hometown of Pilsen, Kansas to pay his respects for the sacrifices he made.

“I want to help people to understand that freedom isn’t free”, Daise concluded.

Dreiling was granted the opportunity to honor our local heroes of WWII, of which four were in attendance: Warren Hall, United States Navy, 100 years old; Dan Huffman, United States Navy, 98 years old; Bob Pfeifer, United States Army, 95 years old; Don Bickle, United States Navy, 95 years old.

“It is an honor to be a part of their generation,” Dreiling shared.