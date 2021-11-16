County health director resigns

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Jason Kennedy had been Ellis County Director of Health Services for a mere few months when COVID-19 hit.

“The last two years have been difficult for the entire world,” Kennedy said. “We had to make some tough decisions.”

Kennedy announced his resignation at Monday’s meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners.

“Toughest part for me the last two years, 100 percent dedicated to the health of the community and ensuring we provide the best guidance we could,” Kennedy said. “I’m extremely excited to be leaving such a phenomenal team that can handle themselves to ensure the citizens of Ellis County are safe, protected without me.”

Kennedy, who served as assistant director for two years before becoming director almost two years ago, will be replaced on an interim basis by his assistant, Danita Schroeder.

Kennedy said he left for a new opportunity. He will be VP Market President at Astra Bank.

“It’s a great opportunity, one I’m thankful to have,” Kennedy said. “The opportunity to serve this community the last four years has been a phenomenal opportunity as well. I will still be active in this community, serve this community, just in a slightly different role.”

Kennedy said the citizens of Ellis County will be in good hands with Schroeder serving as interim director.

“She will do a phenomenal job,” he said. “She’s been dedicated to Ellis County for a long time.”

County Commissioner Dean Haselhorst said Kennedy had told commissioners of his plans prior to Monday’s meeting. He said Kennedy will assist in the transition process.

“Jason has offered to stay on as long as he needs to,” Haselhorst said. “We can call him anytime, the interim director can call him anytime.”

Haselhorst praised Kennedy for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He was awesome to work with, especially through COVID,” Haselhorst said. “He put in his whole heart and soul, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He kept us updated every meeting. If there was something that needed to be updated during the week, we got updated daily.

“This is a good opportunity for him,” he added. “We all wished him well.”

Vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Ellis County Health Department will have a vaccine clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Creek Crossing. Vaccines will be available for the flu and COVID-19, both for initial doses and booster shots, for people age 12 and over. For the flu shot an insurance card and driver’s license is needed. For the COVID vaccine, for a booster shot a person needs to bring a CDC card, with prior shots listed.