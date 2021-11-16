Election results confirmed

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

Thirteen days later, Meagan Zampieri-Lillpopp still led by five votes.

In the race for the third and final spot on the USD 489 Board of Education, unofficial results on election night showed Zampieri-Lillpopp leading Cathy Hopkins by five votes, 1,217 to 1,212. After Monday’s canvass of the election, Zampieri-Lillpopp maintained her five-vote margin after she and Hopkins each received seven additional votes. There were 34 provisional ballots counted, as well as one mail-in ballot received by the deadline.

“They’ve been a little harrowing,” Zampieri-Lillpopp said of the wait for the election canvass. “I’ll be honest – it was a little bit difficult to wait.”

Hopkins had the option for a recount at the candidate’s expense, but said after the canvass by the Ellis County commissioners she did not intend to do that. Instead of feeling disheartened by a close loss, she was buoyed by the support she received.

“I was really heartened,” Hopkins said. “I had been away from the community for a long time. To come back and have that strong of a showing just made my heart proud.”

Zampieri-Lillpopp takes her position on the board in January.

“I think the board and the candidates coming on, I think we’re all pretty solid with the need for a bond,” Zampieri-Lillpopp said. “We know that we need this, but figuring out what will be the priorities in that bond will be work.”

While Hopkins did not rule out another run for elected office, Zampieri-Lillpopp said she could take her oath of office as soon as Tuesday, and was leaning toward doing just that.

“I’m ready to serve,” Zampieri-Lillpopp said.