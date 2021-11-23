Faith notes

Hays Daily News

‘Teaming Up for Tots’ event set for Dec. 4

The Department of Applied Technology at Fort Hays State University will host the “32nd Annual Fred R. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots” toy-assembly event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Community volunteers are needed to assemble 200 wooden toys that will be distributed to “local children who may not otherwise receive Christmas presents,” according to a news release. The come-and-go event will take place in the Center for Applied Technology on campus. This year the toy is a transforming robot.

All ages are welcome to volunteer for toy production, but children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Jobs include sanding, running parts from station to station, putting on wheels, attaching parts, finishing, and, for those who have experience, running some machine operations.

Bracelet-making event to spotlight domestic violence

Tigers in Service at Fort Hays State University is hosting an event “to create domestic violence awareness bracelets for Jana’s Campaign,” named in honor of the late Jana Mackey.

The come-and-go event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in Stouffer Lounge in the Memorial Union on campus.

Each bracelet will be made with an attached domestic violence resource card for the Jana's Campaign Team of Prevention Educators. The bracelets will be passed out to middle and high school students when they provide presentations at their schools.

For members of FHSU student organizations that require service hours, organizers said each bracelet made would count as 15 minutes of service hours.

GriefShare focuses on ‘Surviving the Holidays’

“Surviving the Holidays” is a GriefShare seminar designed to help those who are grieving the death of a loved one to be prepared for the surprising emotions that my hit over the holidays.

The seminar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St.

The seminar will help participants discover what to do about traditions, how to handle holiday parties and invitations, and where to find comfort, strength, and hope during this time. The seminar is free, and no registration is required.

LuAnn Walters with GriefShare said the organization is “a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences, offering healing and hope after the death of a loved one.” More information about GriefShare is available at www.griefshare.org/holidays. More information about the event is available from Rich Matzke, (785) 650-2946, or Elaine Goodwin, (720) 215-8460.

Saint Francis collecting gifts for foster children

Saint Francis Ministries is collecting Christmas gifts for foster children in Northwest Kansas, including Ellis County.

Angel Trees are set up at Emprise Bank, 1011 E. 27th, and KPRD Christian radio station, 709 Main St. Donors are asked to select an “angel” from the tree. Each angel contains the name and age of a foster child and a wish list of possible gifts. There is a spending limit of $25 per gift.

Donors are asked to purchase gifts and return them, unwrapped, in the bag provided by Friday, Dec. 3, to the same location.

Volunteers are also needed to wrap the gifts. The gift wrapping will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St.

Michele Eiland, organizer, said all the gifts would be sorted and tagged, and all gift wrapping supplies would be provided. Children are welcome to help wrap with adult supervision.

Volunteers may call Eiland at (214) 546-1974 to sign up. She said spaces are limited.

Saint Francis Ministries has been serving children and families in Kansas since 1945. According to its website, the agency’s services include foster care, adoption, family preservation, residential programs, child sex trafficking, and migration ministries. More information and an opportunity to make a monetary donation are available at saintfrancisministries.org.

Hays Area Children’s Center to hold fundraiser

The Hays Area Children’s Center will host its annual fundraiser, “Bright Lights for Little Tykes,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Strand Event Center, 1102 Main St.

All proceeds will benefit children with disabilities through the early childhood education programs that the center provides.

Individual tickets are $75, which includes a bidding number for silent and live auctions, entertainment provided by Dueling Pianos, an Italian meal, and two complimentary glasses of beer or wine. A table of eight is $550. Tickets may be reserved by calling Dakota Gipson at (785) 625-3257.

The Hays Area Children’s Center, 94 Lewis Drive, has been serving children in the area for 55 years. Those wishing to make a donation or to volunteer may contact Kristin Herl, board member, at kristinherl@gmail.com.

Chartwells kicks off food drive for 2 pantries

Chartwells, the food service vendor at Fort Hays State University, is sponsoring a “Thank-ful Food Donation” drive for the Tiger Food Exchange in Forsyth Library and St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 14th and Ash Streets.

Donations of canned goods and other non-perishable food items may be dropped off at the McMindes Hall Café on campus through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Each donor will receive a Starbucks voucher for one free 16-oz. brewed coffee.

FHSU Honor Society sponsoring coat drive

The Fort Hays State University Honor Society is sponsoring a coat drive through Friday, Dec. 3.

New and gently-used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and other warm clothing items may be dropped off at the following locations: The Memorial Union; McMindes Hall;

Breathe Coffee House, 703 Main St.; Celebration Community Church, 5790 230th Ave.; and Comeau Catholic Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth.

Hannah Wiebe, community service coordinator for the honor group, said some of the items would be donated to the Tiger Food Exchange “to directly reach students in need.” The rest, particularly children’s items, will be donated to the Community Assistance Center. More information is available by emailing Wiebe at hmwiebe@mail.fhsu.edu.