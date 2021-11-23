Shopping Sales on Black Friday, Shopping Local on Small Business Saturday

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Local businesses can expect sales growth to exceed previous years in the upcoming holiday season. Nationally, industry analysts anticipate November and December sales growth between 8.5% and 10.5% over the 2020 season.

In last year's analysis, sales showed an 8.2% increase following the pandemic restraints being alleviated. Predictions for this year, however, are fully dependent on staff and product availability.

Nationally, Walmart posted a profit of $3.1 billion, $1.11 per share, during its most recent three-month period which ended on October 31.

Sales for the chain rose 4.1% reaching $139.21 billion in sales, higher than the previously anticipated $135.43 billion.

Another local chain, Home Depot, has also seen an influx in sales, reporting third quarter earnings that exceeded market analysts’ expectations. Trading wise, the company’s shares rose more than 4% in morning trading, setting an all-time high of $387.76 per share according to the National Retail Federation.

The revenue on Home Depot for the 2021 third quarter soared above expectations reaching $36.82 billion versus the prediction of $35.01 billion.

Special deals and sales have been occurring all month long at the Hays Home Depot, however the store will open at 6 am on Black Friday. The store is offering huge sales on ladders, toolboxes, combo drill kits, and Christmas decor. Retailers advise arriving at the store as early as possible to ensure all desired items are still available.

Walmart will be appealing well to the college crowd, offering a sale on a Power XL 12-QT 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, as well as a significant price reduction in the Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm and 42mm. The Xbox Series X Console will also be on sale as a part of their Black Friday promotion. The store will open at 5 am Friday morning.

Support Hays this shopping season

Hays Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Wasinger said with the holiday season upon us, it is also important to shop locally. By utilizing local resources, an individual is able to reduce their carbon footprint, invest in their community and help create demand for local jobs.

In a 2018 survey, Wasigner noted it was estimated that every dollar spent locally recirculates seven times within the city of Hays.

She states that a great way to support the community is utilizing chamber cheques. Chamber cheques can be spent like cash in nearly 500 Chamber member businesses. Last year, it was estimated that roughly $92,000 were spent towards these cheques.

“Our businesses are the heartbeat of our community. When we patronize them, we are investing our hard-earned money back into our quality of life in Ellis County. That includes access to amenities like sound infrastructure and roads, providing high quality education for our youth and supporting local schools, reliable and timely emergency services, and so much more,” Wasinger said.

What to Expect, Downtown Shopping

Downtown Hays anticipates a higher crowd volume as the weekend approaches. It is critical that customers demonstrate patience and understanding during the shopping season, as staffing has been a difficult task to manage. Retailers have also fallen victim to many items out of stock, be sure to ask employees for comparable items.

Local boutique Be Made offers options in apparel, home goods, bath and beauty, and much more. They offer a multitude of styles including boho, farmhouse, and mid-century modern, assuring that customers of all style preferences can enjoy shopping for a perfect, personalized, and unique item.

Be Made is one of a few stores included in the Downtown Hays coupon book, where customers can utilize up to 30% off the store's highest priced item. Established in 2018, previous years have been successful in the busy weekend.

Another local boutique in downtown Hays is Simply Charmed, offering many different sales for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Customers can browse between free earrings from Brighton and up to 30% off major brands including Vera Bradley, Pandora, Consuela, Under Armour, and HOBO.

“When you shop local, your dollars have a ripple effect through the community from employing more staff to donating to nonprofits and sponsoring local events,” Store Owner Sarah Cearley-Windholz stated.

Simply Charmed will open at 9 am Friday and Saturday and doors will be open until 5:30 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Saturday.

Big Creek Crossing Holiday Deals

Big Creek Crossing will open at 6 am for Black Friday and will be open 10-8 for Small Business Saturday.

Bath and Body Works of Hays will be promoting a Buy 3 Get 3 Free sale on the entire store, the three lowest priced items will be free.

The Buckle will be offering a few Black Friday specials including a free Oakley stainless steel cup with the purchase of any Oakley product, while supplies last. For Buckle Rewards members, or individuals who sign up at the time of purchase, bonus points will be applied for every $1 spent using a Buckle credit card. Currently, the Buckle is promoting their Holiday Sale on Sale, which began on November 14. Customers can take an extra 33% off styles marked 33% off, and 50% off styles marked 50% off.

Family-owned clothing store Gliks will be offering 20% off store wide, excluding Patagonia items.