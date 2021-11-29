FHSU kicks off holiday season

By the Hays Daily News

After last year’s event was drive-through only, the annual Fort Hays State University tree-lighting ceremony will have a more normal look on Tuesday. The ceremony will start at 5 p.m. in front of Sheridan Hall.

Activities for the ceremony will include the FHSU Dickens Carolers; crafts and cookie decorating; a coloring page contest; carriage rides; and photos with Santa. The first 200 attendees will receive a holiday-themed FHSU long sleeve t-shirt.