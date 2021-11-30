Holiday season kicks off on campus with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

As University Dickens Carolers serenaded guests, the annual Fort Hays tree lighting took place Tuesday night outside of Sheridan Hall.

Inside Beach Schmidt Performing Arts Center, the main attraction was Santa who sat center stage as individuals poured through the doors to share their Christmas wishes.

Coming out of a pandemic, this was the first year the tree lighting was open to guests and was a joy for the community. Last year, the event was put on in drive thru fashion, allowing guests to drive by and see the tree as well as carolers from their cars.

University President, Doctor Tisa Mason shared a heartwarming message with guests as the event began.

“I’d like to take a moment to talk about the significance of light. In any religion, holiday, or ceremony, light represents divinity, hope, and fortune. In Christmas, light represents wisdom and one’s connection to God. Hanukkah is often referred to as the festival of lights. Kwanzaa, light represents unity and hope for a better future,” Mason shared.

The lobby was adorned with decorative trees, festive lights, and amongst the crate stations were posters that shared the importance of the different holidays celebrated by individuals of different faiths and cultures.

This year, there were many activities that guests could participate in including crafts and cookies, coloring page contests, carriage rides and photos with Santa Claus.

The first 200 guests that arrived were given a customized holiday-themed long sleeve t-shirt. The event was carried out by the Office of Student Engagement, Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Office of the President, and Campus Intramurals.

Inside the event, there was also a stand with information about LGBTQ+ outreach during the holiday season. The LGBT Foundation is an LGBTQ+ charity that leaves its helpline open during the holidays to help those who no longer feel safe at home for the holidays.

Another resource for LGBTQ+ individuals is one-n-ten, a program that is holding an event this holiday season called “queermas'', where gifts are given to LGBTQ+ individuals based on donations. Donations can be submitted online at https:/onenten.org/queermas/. These resources also provide insight and guidance into holiday shopping for loved ones who identify as LGBTQ+.

To conclude the lighting ceremony, Mason shared a kind message with the community gathered that evening:

“From the bottom of my heart to yours, have a happy healthy holiday, spread joy and love, and come back ready to learn some more,”