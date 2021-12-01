Faith notes

Hays Daily News

‘Blue Christmas’ service set at St. Michael’s

Three Hays churches are offering a “Blue Christmas Service” for those who struggle with grief, disappointment, and loneliness during the holiday season.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd.

The Blue Christmas Service offers the assurance that it is “okay to be not okay” and provides tools to help individuals navigate the season, said the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar at St. Michael’s.

“This ecumenical church service weaves music, prayer and candlelight to create a space for people who share our ambiguity about the holidays. We leave armed with vocabulary to talk about our experiences, prayers that validate and affirm our feelings, resources to help us get through the holidays, and the realization that we are not alone, she said.

In addition to St. Michael’s, the service is offered by Trinity Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church. Craig said, “All are welcome and affirmed in God’s house.”

More information is available from Craig (rev.shay.craig@gmail.com) or the Rev. Brenda Roger, the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church (pastor@trinityhays.org).

St. Nicholas to host ‘Prayer for Life’ event

St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 E. 13th, will host the “National Night of Prayer for Life,” Dec. 8 and 9. This event will feature the three parishes in Hays, Comeau Catholic Campus Center, and other area Catholic churches, according to a flyer.

The purpose of the “unity in prayer” event is to “restore the protection of life, the family, and the church; establish peace; and inspire courage in the soul of our nation,” the flyer states.

The scripture for the event is II Chron. 7:12: “If my people . . . humble themselves and pray, and seek my presence and turn from their evil ways, I will hear them from heaven and pardon their sins and revive their land.”

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, with Mass celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. From 8 to 11 p.m., there will be prayer and praises, including adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Rosary, prayer to St. Michael, and hymns led by representatives of all Hays Catholic parishes.

The national event will span all four times zones, with the nation united in prayer from 11 p.m. to midnight Central time, the flyer says.

From midnight to 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, private adoration will continue at St. Nicholas before the Blessed Sacrament. The event will end with Benediction prior to the 7 a.m. Mass on Thursday.

ECMA schedules December board meeting

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) monthly board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the basement of Hays Medical Center near the cafeteria. Because of COVID protocols, all individuals in the hospital must wear face masks.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

Police to wait tables for Special Olympics fundraiser

Members of the Hays Police Department will be trading their dress blues for wait staff aprons on Monday, Dec. 6, as part of a fundraiser for Special Olympics of Kansas.

The officers will be serving meals from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gella’s Diner and Lb Brewing Co, 117 E. 11th. All extra tips the officers receive will go to Special Olympics.

The “Tip-A-Cop” event annually benefits 4,200 Special Olympics athletes in Kansas, according to a news release. More information is available at KSSO.org/events.

FHSU basketball games to feature toy drive

The Fort Hays State University Athletic Department is teaming up with the Marine Foundation Toys for Tots Program to provide toys for children in Ellis County and three other nearby counties this Christmas.

Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to the FHSU basketball games against the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Dec. 11, will pay just $5 for a ticket to both games. Regularly-priced general admission tickets for both games are $12, said Matt Cook, assistant athletic director for external operations.

The women will play at 2 p.m. The men will play at 4 p.m. in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Toys will go into donation boxes. At halftime of the men’s game, the “Stuffed Animal Toss” will take place, Cook said. Fans who bring stuffed animals will be allowed to throw them onto the basketball court.

Cook said, “We have built-in crowds to participate in things like this. We are always happy to partner with non-profit groups because it just makes Ellis County a better place to live.”

The other three counties being served by the Toys for Tots program are Rush, Rooks and Trego. The toys will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at Big Creek Crossing.

‘Teaming Up for Tots’ event set for Dec. 4

The Department of Applied Technology at Fort Hays State University will host the “32nd Annual Fred R. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots” toy-assembly event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Community volunteers are needed to assemble 200 wooden toys that will be distributed to “local children who may not otherwise receive Christmas presents,” according to a news release. The come-and-go event will take place in the Center for Applied Technology on campus. This year the toy is a transforming robot.

All ages are welcome to volunteer for toy production, but children age 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Jobs include sanding, running parts from station to station, putting on wheels, attaching parts, finishing, and, for those who have experience, running some machine operations.

‘Elves’ needed to wrap gifts for foster children

Volunteer “elves” are needed to wrap gifts for foster children in Northwest Kansas. Saint Francis Ministries has been collecting the gifts for children in its foster care program, which includes children in Ellis County.

The gift wrapping will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St.

Michele Eiland, organizer, said all the gifts would be sorted and tagged, and all gift wrapping supplies would be provided. Children are welcome to help wrap with adult supervision.

Volunteers may call Eiland at (214) 546-1974 to sign up. She said spaces are limited.

Saint Francis Ministries has been serving children and families in Kansas since 1945. According to its website, the agency’s services include foster care, adoption, family preservation, residential programs, child sex trafficking, and migration ministries. More information and an opportunity to make a monetary donation are available at saintfrancisministries.org.