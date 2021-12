By the Hays Daily News

Historic Fort Hays will celebrate 50 years of “Christmas Past” this weekend.

Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Historic Fort Hays will play host to a free open house, allowing visitors to experience the enchantment of an 1870s Christmas.

Activities include jingle-bell wagon rides under the stars; carolers, cookies, Father Christmas; and hot apple cider and fried apples by the campfire.