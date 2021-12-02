FHSU toy-building event returns to traditional format

By the Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University is calling back its elves to work for the university’s annual toy-building event.

The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology.

The project, started in 1990, took on a new look last year. For more than 30 years, faculty, staff, and community members have gathered on the first Saturday in December to assemble about 200 wooden toys for children ages 2 to 6 who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. The community-participation portion of the event was canceled last year because of Covid-19 concerns. And completion of toys fell on the shoulders of faculty and students in FHSU’s chapter of Technology and Engineering Education Collegiate Association (TEECA).

The Department of Applied Technology is happy to announce that TUFT Day is returning to its traditional in-person format this year, and Santa’s helpers of all ages are welcome to volunteer for the toy production. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Jobs will include sanding, running parts from station to station, putting on wheels, attaching components, and finish work. Those with experience will be able to run some machine operations. Volunteers can come and go as it fits into their schedule.

Students in the Materials, Processes, and Production classes – taught by Assistant Professor Zach Pixler – produce several designs for the toy. Pixler and Kim Stewart, department chair, then choose the design. This year’s toy will be a transforming robot. Pixler’s students cut out the individual pieces beforehand in preparation for the Saturday toy-building event.