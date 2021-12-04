Scenes of Christmas as it once looked

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

For the 50th Christmas, Historic Fort Hays took visitors back in time this weekend.

Dressed in period costumes, volunteers sang carols, handed out hot apple cider and fried apples by the campfire, gave out wagon rides, and Father Christmas was even there Friday night, handing out candy with Mrs. Christmas. It all was part of celebrating 50 years of “Christmas Past.”

About 30 volunteers welcome approximately 1,000 visitors two nights each year, said Historic Fort Hays site administrator Tammy Younger, who has been with the fort for 30 years.

“Wagon rides usually are the favorite for everybody,” Younger said “They line up for the wagon rides.”

Damon Breit and his team of two mules, Molly and Maddy, gave out rides Friday night in his wagon, which was adorned with bright Christmas lights.

“I like everybody to see the history of these mules, and how you still harness them up,” said Breit, who has been giving wagon rides as part of Christmas at the Fort for about seven years. “It’s a lost art.”

Breit said there is truth to the saying “stubborn as a mule.”

“They have self-preservation,” he said. “They won’t do anything that will hurt them. They’re not protecting you, they’re protecting themselves. Very smart animal.”

Lonnie Kellogg, in his first time as a volunteer, was transformed into Father Christmas. Kellogg always has had a fascination with the fort, visiting as a child with his dad, Wilmer Kellogg.

“I’ve always wanted to be here,” Kellogg said. “It’s been a magical place for me.

“I asked them if I could come here and volunteer,” he added. “I didn’t know I would be Santa. I was going to be a soldier at first, but they said they needed a Santa.”

Katelyn Mosshart was a first-time visitor with her two young daughters, 5-year-old Everly and 2-year-old Raylie. They checked everything out, including Everly peering inside a jail cell.

“It’s just been a beautiful night under the stars,” Mosshart said. “It’s been really neat.”