FHSU Singers travel to perform at Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Hays Daily News

The excitement in the rehearsal hall was palpable. Students rushed about stuffing last-minute items in suitcases, double-checking their music folders. Terry Crull, director of Choral Activities at Fort Hays State University, was using color-coded stickers to determine which students were riding in which vehicles.

The concert trip that the Fort Hays Singers have prepared for and dreamed of for a year was finally about to commence. On Friday afternoon the 26 members of the premiere singing group at FHSU left for Hawaii.

They were they only group in Kansas invited to perform for the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series Dec. 4-9, and they will represent the state at the event.

Before they left, though, they performed their concert Friday afternoon for the alumni and community members who donated money to help them go, as well as other interested members of the university community.

Then they loaded the 10 vehicles that would caravan to Denver. After spending Friday night at a Denver hotel, the group boarded a plane Saturday morning for the long flight to Hawaii.

The singers will be performing four times while in Hawaii: at a worship service followed by a mini concert at Kawaiaha’o Church Sunday morning; an outdoor concert at the Royal Hawaiian Center on the mall of the main thoroughfare in Honolulu Monday night; then the “big one, in Crull’s words, at the Aviation Museum near the USS Arizona Memorial on Tuesday; and at the staging area of the USS Bowfin at noon Wednesday. The group will arrive back in Hays on Friday.

The concert on Tuesday comes on the 80th anniversary of the bombing of U.S. naval forces by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.

Crull said the Fort Hays Singers were selected to lead off the concert with “The Star Spangled Banner,” so the first set of music he selected after that is patriotic songs. Then Crull said he selected songs that were popular in the 1940’s. The concert closes with sacred and Gospel selections, he told the audience Friday.

The trip cost about $2,500 per student, and that’s where the fundraising came in. Pam McGowne, accompanist for the Singers, said in any normal year, the Singers could have performed several benefit concerts and set up tables to collect donations.

But the COVID pandemic in 2020 shut down those traditional fundraising efforts. So a Sunflower Memorial Wreath was created by Carol Staples of Flowers by Francis, 2424 A Vine St. Staples donated her time and all the materials needed to make the wreath.

Anyone donating funds to help defray the students’ expenses could have a service member’s name and branch of service written on one of the wreath’s petals. McGowne said, “People could give money for any veteran, any time period, any branch of service, deceased or still living, and residing anywhere in the U.S.”

No minimum donation was required, she said. World War II veterans were designated with a gold star. People could honor multiple service members with a single donation.

The wreath, which was shipped ahead of time, will hang in the Kansas section of the Visitor’s Center at Pearl Harbor, where it will remain on display permanently, McGowne said.

That Visitor’s Center is one of the places the students will go as part of their sightseeing activities, Crull said. Others highlights will include the USS Arizona Memorial; the USS Missouri, where the surrender took place; Waikiki Beach; Diamondhead; and downtown Honolulu.

Hiking up Diamondhead is one of the activities that Garrett Cole, Hays junior, is looking forward to especially.

He also said, “I have never been to the ocean before, so I am really excited to see that. I have flown over the ocean before, but I have never seen it up close.”

Luis Valencia Zamora, Leoti senior, said his late mother lived in Hawaii when she was a teenager, so he is “anxious to see some of the things she saw and experienced while she lived there.”

He added, “I am so grateful and excited that Fort Hays State has provided us with all of these opportunities to travel and perform.”

Then there was the student, who shall remain unnamed, who has a very specific activity in mind while in Hawaii—he plans to propose to a certain young lady in the group.

Does he have a particular spot in mind, say a romantic moonlight beach? “No,” he said, as shook his head smiling, “I’ll just wing it.”