Dole remembered as a politician who worked with both parties for the greater good

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Friday: Dole's Russell roots.

As Sen. Bob Dole left the political stage in 1996, so did an era of bipartisanship. Dole, who died Sunday at 98, was widely hailed for his ability to reach across the aisle to pass legislation.

“Dole was exceptionally good at coalition-building within the Senate,” said Dr. Chapman Rackaway, former chair of the political science department at Fort Hays State University and now chair of the political science department at Radford (Va.) University. “There are few political figures that cast a larger shadow than Bob Dole.”

Rackaway said today’s brand of politics would have made it difficult for Dole to make deals, saying the GOP senator would have found it “incredibly restrictive.” Coinciding with Dole’s departure after his unsuccessful presidential bid in 1996 was a movement in the South from mostly Democratic to largely Republican. Rackaway said that shift in power led to a decline in deal-making.

“In many ways, as Bob Dole was departing American politics, so was the kind of legislating that was his hallmark,” Rackaway said. “In today’s polarized environment, it’s very difficult for anyone to be able to broker deals.”

Dole, in his final op-ed, finished on Nov. 23 and published in USA Today after his death, called for a return to compromise for lawmakers. He wrote that seeing the other side of an issue is important in achieving legislative accomplishments.

“Those who suggest that compromise is a sign of weakness misunderstand the fundamental strength of our democracy,” Dole wrote. He added: “Meaningful change comes to the country when everyone puts aside their party label and works for the good of the country.”

Dole concluded that “none of this is easy.”

“Too many of us have sacrificed too much in defending that freedom from foreign adversaries to allow our democracy to crumble under a state of infighting that grows more unacceptable by the day. …,” Dole wrote. “Our history is rich with political debate and deep diversions, but collectively we share a common purpose for a better America. We cannot let political differences stand in the way of that common good.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) sits at the Dole desk in the Senate chamber. He remembered Dole on the Senate floor.

“I am honored to hold Sen. Dole’s seat representing Kansas in the U.S. Senate, and every time I open my desk and see his name carved into this drawer, I am reminded of the boy from Russell, Kansas, who dedicated his life to our country,” Moran said. “Sen. Dole was the embodiment of the American spirit and the greatest of our Greatest Generation. To the people of Russell and to the people across Kansas, thank you for the manner in which you have treated and respected a man worthy of our respect.”

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution honoring Dole. In a prepared statement, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hailed Dole as “an American hero, a statesman of the highest order, and one of the greatest legislators of all time.”

John T. Bird, a longtime leader in the Democrat party both in Ellis County and state-wide, remembered Dole in a Facebook post. Bird wrote that he was “proud that Kansas had a Senator who teamed up with liberals to achieve good things for our country.”

Bird added that while Dole rose to power as a partisan he knew lawmakers needed to work together. Bird also remembered Dole’s sharp wit. “His use of humor was a tool that many politicians emulate but few achieve his success with using it to impart Kansas common sense.”

Dole was on the Republican ticket as the vice-presidential nominee in 1976, when Gerald Ford lost to Jimmy Carter. Dole was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton. He also ran for president in 1988, but did not win the nomination. Each time, Dole remembered his Russell roots and held rallies in his hometown.

“This was someone who ably and passionately loved the state of Kansas,” Rackaway said. “Which is why I think even folks who vehemently disagreed with him ideologically still looked at the guy with respect, if not reverence.”

In a written statement, Moran detailed some of Dole’s accomplishments in his 36 years on Capitol Hill, including as Senate Majority Leader. Legislation passed included the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Dole-McGovern Food for Education program.

After retiring from Congress, Dole would often greet Kansans during their Honor Flights to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Dole, who was gravely wounded in World War II, was instrumental in the building of the World War II Memorial.

Moran wrote of Dole: “Throughout his life, he exemplified the ideals, sacrifice and tenacity of the Greatest Generation.”