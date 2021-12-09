Dole's Russell roots ran deep

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Sunday: Dole and Fort Hays State University

Sen. Bob Dole never forgot his Russell roots.

Dole, who died Sunday at 98, did so much for his hometown, a lot of it without fanfare, said Russell mayor Jim Cross.

“He’s done so many things here in town that a lot of people don’t know about,” Cross said. “A lot of things behind the scenes.

“He was always checking back on Russell, things people needed,” he added. “He’s meant everything to our community.”

Dole held many jobs as a boy while growing up in the small town of Russell, including as a soda jerk at the local drug store. After graduating high school in 1941, Dole enrolled at the University of Kansas, earning a spot on the Jayhawk basketball team. He left KU and joined the Army’s Enlisted Reserve Corps.

While serving in Italy during World War II, Dole was gravely wounded. Russell community members contributed donations in a cigar box in Dawson’s Drug Store to help with medical expenses when Dole returned home to recuperate.

“A lot of things had to be done by the private sector,” Cross said. “The town rallied around him – the old story about the cigar box at the end of the counter at Dawson’s Drug Store. It was there. People put in money, whatever they could spare, towards his medical expenses.”

Dole won his first congressional race in 1960. A staunch conservative, he also supported the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In 1968, Dole was elected to the U.S. Senate.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford chose Dole as his running mate. The new ticket made its first joint appearance in Russell. They lost a close election to Jimmy Carter. Upon returning to the Senate Dole worked with Democrats to craft several pieces of landmark legislation, including preservation of the Social Security System from bankruptcy and the creation of the Food Stamp Program, as well as the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 1984, Dole became Senate Majority Leader, a position he held for 12 years. He left the Senate in 1996 to become the GOP nominee for president. He retired from politics after his loss to Bill Clinton. Dole also launched a bid for the presidency in 1988. As was the case in 1976 and 1996, Dole held a rally in his hometown.

“He’s meant everything to us,” Cross said. “He is the national figure, the face of Russell.”

Dole received great satisfaction in realizing his dream with the dedication in 2004 of a World War II Memorial on the Washington Mall after nearly a decade of fundraising efforts.

Aldean Banker has lived in Russell since 1954. She first knew Dole through her husband Dean, who went to high school with him. She worked for Dole in several of his elections and was an alternate delegate at the 1988 Republican convention in New Orleans. Banker said she remembered Dole’s wit.

“I loved his humor,” Banker said. “He kept his humor even when things got tight in government, they were arguing. He always had a sense of humor.”

Banker added that Dole never forgot you.

“The other thing that I remember about him, he was able to recall people’s names,” she said. “If he met you once and came across you again, he would remember your name.”

Banker said Dole was able to get things done in Congress by working together with Democrats.

“Even though they were in different parties, he was able to see others’ views and work it out together,” Banker said.

Jim Krob worked as a teacher in the Russell school district in the early 1970s, and remembered Dole’s visits to his hometown.

“I always thought he was a great guy, easy to talk to,” Krob said. “Just a good person.

“He was an icon there,” he added. “I think he proved you could cooperate with people.”

The Russell city council passed a resolution Tuesday honoring Dole. The city has honored Dole in the past. He has a street named after him, as well as a limestone half bust inside the courthouse and a marker outside it, where he gave his speech at the 1976 rally. There also is an exhibit on display at the Fossil Station Museum.

“His legacy will be that he was a gentleman statesman, war hero,” Cross said. “He was in politics but he wasn’t a politician. He was a compromiser. The best thing, he was a humble statesman.”

Whenever Dole made it back to his hometown, it was a big occasion.

“Because he’s our hometown hero, anytime he was in town he would draw a crowd,” Cross said.

There will be a memorial service for Dole in Russell on Saturday to celebrate his life. According to the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. there will be a public viewing of the Senator’s casket at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, followed by a service at 11 a.m. There will be tribute remarks from former U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts and current U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service. The Senator’s casket will depart at 1 p.m. There will be a service in Topeka at the State Capitol at 4 p.m.

“He was a real statesman,” Banker said, “and Russell was lucky to have him as a Favorite Son.”