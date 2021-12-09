Faith notes

Hays Daily News

Volunteers wrap 600 gifts for foster children

There were toys, toys and more toys! Volunteers last weekend wrapped 600 gifts for the foster children served by Saint Francis Ministries in Northwest Kansas.

The main gift-wrapping event took place at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., where 20 volunteers wrapped 480 gifts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

Michele Eiland, one of the event’s organizers, said the Fort Hays State University Women’s Volleyball Team wrapped an additional 120 gifts.

Eiland said the Saint Francis social workers asked each foster child to list what he or she wanted for Christmas. Those wish lists were then placed on trees at KPRD Christian Radio Station and Emprise Bank in Hays, and donors purchased gifts for each child, with a maximum price of $25 per gift.

Most children received three gifts each, Eiland said. After being placed in bags, the gifts were delivered to the Saint Francis Ministries office in Hays. The social workers will distribute the gifts to their kids between now and Christmas, Eiland said.

Tradehome donates socks to First Call for Help

Tradehome Shoes, 2918 Vine St. in Big Creek Crossing, has chosen First Call for Help of Ellis County as a recipient of its “Buy a Pair, Give a Pair Program.” Since March 2021, Tradehome has matched 240 pairs of socks purchased, said Linda Mills, First Call’s executive director.

“This is appreciated so much,” Mills said, “especially this time of year when the temperatures are dropping.

“The community has supported this program and this organization with so much generosity. Thank you from the ‘soles’ of our feet to the tips of our toes for this wonderful act of giving.”

Methodist Church collecting items for Mitten Trees

Hays First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will have its Mitten Trees up through Sunday, Dec. 12.

This annual project asks individuals to bring new warm hats, mittens/gloves, and scarves for students, age kindergarten through high school, to the church and place them on the Mitten Trees or in the baskets located in the church parlor and the dining room.

All of the items collected will be donated to USD 489 schools and go to families who cannot afford to purchase them. More information is available by calling the church at (785) 625-3408.

FHSU basketball games to feature toy drive

The Fort Hays State University Athletic Department is teaming up with the Marine Foundation Toys for Tots Program to provide toys for children in Ellis County and three other nearby counties this Christmas.

Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to the FHSU basketball games against the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, Dec. 11, will pay just $5 for a ticket to both games. Regularly-priced general admission tickets for both games are $12, said Matt Cook, assistant athletic director for external operations.

The women will play at 2 p.m. The men will play at 4 p.m. in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Toys will go into donation boxes. At halftime of the men’s game, the “Stuffed Animal Toss” will take place, Cook said. Fans who bring stuffed animals will be allowed to throw them onto the basketball court.

Cook said, “We have built-in crowds to participate in things like this. We are always happy to partner with non-profit groups because it just makes Ellis County a better place to live.”

The other three counties being served by the Toys for Tots program are Rush, Rooks and Trego. The toys will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 at Big Creek Crossing.