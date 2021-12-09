Volunteers needed for Community Christmas Dinner

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Hays Daily News

Between 70 and 80 volunteers are needed for the 12th Annual Community Christmas Dinner, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day.

Last year the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, it is returning. No reservations are needed for the free sit-down event, which will take place at VFW Post #9076 at 22nd and Vine.

Brittany Lang, organizer, said home deliveries can be reserved by calling (785) 625-5528 through Dec. 16, or by calling (785) 259-9735 between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24, or by emailing communitychristmasdinner@gmail.com. Reservations for home deliveries must be made by Wednesday, Dec. 22. No to-go orders will be available, she said.

“The meal is being donated and prepared by the men of VFW, who give their time Christmas Day and prior,” Lang said.

While the dinner is free to the community, freewill donations will be accepted. Those donations are then given back to charities in Hays to serve the local community, Lang said.

Donations may be made at the VFW the day of the event, or checks may be made out and mailed to New Life Center, 1701 E. 22nd St., Hays, KS, 67601, with “Community Christmas Dinner” in the memo line.

The menu will consist of roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, a dinner roll, and drink.

While the main meal is being provided by the VFW, community members are asked to donate desserts by contacting the organizing committee at the phone number or email above. Arrangements will then be made for donors to drop off their desserts at New Life Center.

Lang said the theme for this year’s event is based on I Cor. 13:8, “Love never fails.”

The purpose of the event is two-fold, she added, “to be together as a community, and to acknowledge the true reason for Christmas, which is Christ.

“The Community Christmas Dinner offers a time to refocus on the birth of Christ, and it allows people to experience the love of Christ through a Christmas meal, served by the community to the community,” Lang said.

Volunteers are needed to help decorate the VFW hall the morning prior to the meal, direct traffic, fill boxes for deliveries, make those deliveries, greet community members, fill and provide drinks, carry plates, clear tables, cut desserts, wash dishes, and help with cleanup after the event.

Two volunteers dressed as Mary and Joseph will greet diners as they arrive.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contact the organizers at the phone number or email listed above.