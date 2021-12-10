Hays Daily News

‘Christmas Cathedral Concert’ will be Dec. 12

Last year, because of COVID-19, the annual “Christmas Cathedral Concert” was canceled. But this year it is back. The traditional favorite will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria.

Director Terry Crull said the free concert would feature the Fort Hays Singers, Fort Hays State University Concert Choir, and Smoky Hill Chorale, all directed by Crull and accompanied by pianist Pam McGowne.

Also featured will be the Hays High School Chamber Singers, under the direction of Alex Underwood; the Sterling High School Choir, under the direction of Clark Comley; and the FHSU Brass Ensemble, conducted by Peter Lillpopp.

Soloists will include Tom Meagher on organ, Kay Werth on oboe, Bradley Dawson on trumpet, Renetta Dawson on French horn, and vocalist Ivalah Allen.

Crull said the audience would be invited to join the performers on three favorite Christmas carols. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.