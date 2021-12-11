Dole left a legacy at Fort Hays State University

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

After Edward Hammond became president of Fort Hays State University in 1987, one of his early goals was what he called a high tech-high touch initiative. Included in that was a new physical science building.

Hammond had the vision and Sen. Bob Dole assisted with federal funding to help it be realized. Dole, 98, died last Sunday, but his legacy lives on in part with Tomanek Hall.

“I had the idea that I bounced off him of creating that kind of state-of-the-art building that doesn’t exist anywhere else, that has onboard computing at each of the lab sites, so that students could not only do live experiments but computerized experiments,” Hammond said. “We could increase the amount of experiential learning.

“He wanted to help me get that building,” he added. “In effect, he got the federal money that made that possible.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for Tomanek Hall was on May 7, 1993, and a dedication ceremony for the $12 million building was on Aug. 26, 1995. Hammond approached Dole about naming the building after him, but he would have none of it.

“We got the money to build Tomanek Hall and I went to Washington, D.C., to ask him if it was alright if we named the building for him,” Hammond said. “He said no.”

Dole asked for a suggestion of who to name it after, and Hammond thought of former FHSU president Jerry Tomanek, who graduated from FHSU and later taught biology at the school before serving as president from 1976 to 1987.

Hammond said Dole liked the idea and he later approached Hammond before the dedication to ask if something could be done to honor Keith Sebelius, who succeeded Dole in the U.S. House of Representatives after Dole won a Senate seat in 1968. Sebelius was a Fort Hays graduate before going on to law school.

“He was a Fort Hays alum, a former cheerleader,” Hammond said. “He used to use the megaphone that he used as a cheerleader on the floor of the House.

“We agreed that we would name the lobby of Tomanek Hall the Keith Sebelius Lobby,” he added. “He went about gathering all of Keith’s stuff, including the megaphone that we display in the lobby of the building today.”

Hammond said deferring recognition to someone else was the norm for Dole.

“He wanted something for Keith,” Hammond said. “He always wanted things for other people, not in his own name.”

After Hammond retired, a building was named in his honor. The dedication of Hammond Hall and the Dole Sisters Lobby in honor of Norma Jean Steele and Gloria Nelson, Bob Dole’s sisters, was on Oct. 11, 2014. Hammond had suggested the Dole Lobby but Dole wanted his sisters honored instead and he made a financial contribution to the project.

Hammond said Dole always wanted to deflect attention, recalling Dole’s efforts to build a World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Dole finally relented to be recognized for his work, agreeing to have a small plaque on a stake near some bushes off to the side of the memorial.

“This is a classic example of his humility,” Hammond said.

Tomanek Hall was another example, Hammond said.

“He wanted no credit for the money going to Tomanek Hall,” Hammond said. “A lot of things he did for us, people don’t know much about.”

Dole also contributed to Fort Hays by establishing a scholarship fund in memory of his sisters, giving preference for students graduating from Russell High School or originating from Russell, with priority given to students with disabilities.

“He had an amazing impact on our institution, and on me, personally,” Hammond said. “He is one of my political heroes.”

Hammond had no doubt about Dole’s legacy as a Republican icon in Congress.

“He loved America, and he loved the citizens of our country more than he loved his political party,” Hammond said. “He would do what is best for the country and the citizens before what was best for his political party.

“I think that kind of statesmanship and compromise – he was an amazing compromiser,” he added, “I really think that is his legacy.”

In a prepared statement, FHSU president Tisa Mason thanked Dole for all he has done for the university: “Today, as we mourn the passing of this icon of the Greatest Generation, we also celebrate his generous, thoughtful, and enduring support for Fort Hays State University and the communities we serve.”

Dr. Gavin Buffington, professor and chair of the physics department located in Tomanek Hall at FHSU, started teaching at the school in 1997, not long after Tomanek Hall opened. He said it was a big improvement over Albertson Hall (since renovated), where the department was previously located. Tomanek Hall also was an improvement over the science building at Pittsburg State University, where Buffington received his master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

“It was a lot newer than Pitt State,” Buffington said. “It was nice and much more modernized. It was purpose-built.”

Buffington said Tomanek Hall has been renovated through the years, and is a drawing card in attracting potential students.

“When we have a prospective student and parent come to visit, we give them an hour-long tour of the department,” Buffington said. “That’s how we get them. They do appreciate the facility is nice and well-equipped and modern.

“I do think the students are impressed with the facility,” he added. “It does help bring them here.”

Dole was the keynote speaker at FHSU commencement in 2016, where he received the university’s first-ever honorary doctorate. Dole, who was gravely wounded in World War II, overcame adversity to have a long and successful career in public service. Part of the Greatest Generation, he told the assembled graduates that there would be bumps along the road, but that it was time for another generation to protect America.

Dole said: “Now we pass the torch to another generation …”