One week: My hello and goodbye to American hero Bob Dole

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

I was given one week to learn about a man named Bob Dole.

Seven days- that was my deadline. I asked friends around a small college town what they made of the name Bob Dole. Most were unphased and unfamiliar. I specifically remember thinking to myself, How on God’s green earth am I going to write a genuine, respectful and worthy story about a man with so much pertinent Kansas history, that I am oblivious to. I feared shame and I feared judgement, but the most important thing for me to do was learn.

It is a harrowing task at the age of 23 to learn about the life and death of a man who shaped so much of what Kansas is today. Prior to his death, I did not know nearly enough about his legacy. I did not know about the treacherous journey up Hill 913. I did not know about the 39 months he spent recovering. And I did not know about the man he became and the lives he impacted.

I know now.

Robert J. Dole was the epitome of the word American, of the word Kansan. To his generation, he was an inspiration, a hero, and a pillar of hope. To my generation, the name Bob Dole might sound familiar, maybe even prominent- but we must work to understand the importance of his life and the impact he will have on generations to come.

On December 5, 2021, a man who so badly wanted to reach the 100-year mark, finished his race at 98 years, 5 months, and 10 days.

In his life, Bob Dole held many titles- athlete, soldier, attorney, senator, activist, presidential candidate, the list goes on. From my perspective, it seems that the most important title Bob Dole held was friend.

On December 11, 2021, in his hometown of Russell, Kansas, I was privileged enough to attend the memorial service of a kind, witty, tenacious man. I was privileged enough to learn about Robert J. Dole, not by online memoirs and accounts of his life, but through the words of his friends and family.

Also amidst the crowd were supporters, members of Russell and surrounding communities, and colleagues, however to Dole, these people were in fact friends. To those lucky enough to hold a more permanent place in his life, they were his family.

Recollections of memories spent with Dole were recounted by Governor Laura Kelly, Rear Admiral Barry C. Black, Former United States Senator Pat Roberts and United States Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall- his friends.

Rear Admiral Barry C. Black, USN, Retired, Chaplain, United States Senate, shared anecdotes of Dole’s life before concluding his homily stating “‘I have kept the faith’, I think that pretty much sums up what my brother in Christ, Bob Dole did, he fought a good fight.”

The impact of Dole’s life on Black was evident. He also shared his reverence for Dole’s fight.

“I know he really wanted that 100 mark he really did, he almost made it and what tenacity, but he finished. Life is not a sprint it's a marathon, he hit that wall, but he kept pushing, he finished the race,” Black stated.

As he spoke these words of admiration, he looked in the direction of Dole’s wife, Elizabeth. The two seemed to share smiles as they reflected on Dole’s legacy.

Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of Dole’s life was his fight in World War II. In June of 1943, Bob Dole was called to active duty and entered officer candidate school at Fort Benning, Georgia. In February 1945, Second Lieutenant Dole was tasked to fill a vacancy in Company I Third Battalion, Tenth Mountain Division. This renowned Division was sent to dislodge German troops from the Apennine Mountains north of Bologna.

The morning of April 14, 1945 would change Dole’s life forever. This test of courage and strength is a testament to the person he became.

As Dole led his platoon up heavily mined slopes on Hill 913, Dole was severely wounded by enemy fire; his right arm crippled and his collarbone crushed. Though he was paralyzed from the neck down, he ordered his soldiers to continue their attack because their job was not yet done.

Governor Laura Kelly shared an anecdote from Dole on that cataclysmic morning.

“As he lay face down in the mud on Hill 913 in the Italian countryside for over nine hours, while waiting to be evacuated, he said his thoughts returned to Russell, to his parents, to his house, to the place he was born and the place he would always call home.”

Two medics and a soldier sent to retrieve Dole were killed en route, however he was eventually evacuated to a field hospital in Pistoia, Italy.

According to his biography found on the Bob Dole Institute official website, the 39 months of recovery ahead of him were filled with progress and setbacks as well as intense determination and self-deprecating humor, characteristic of Dole.

I think it speaks volumes about a man who is so gravely injured, so drastically traumatized, to be able to find light in such dark times. For a man fearing for his life to show leadership and courage to his fellow soldiers. A soldier, whose thoughts returned to a small town in Kansas that had created a hero.

The town of Russell never ceased to be the cornerstone of his fight. A touching sentiment to the soldiers' fight, friends and neighbors established the Bob Dole Fund. They placed whatever they could give in an old cigar box located at Dawson’s drugstore.

The cigar box remained a treasured possession throughout his life.

Following his recovery, Dole went on to win a congressional race in 1960, marry his loving wife Elizabeth in 1975, and eventually run against President Bill Clinton in the 1996 election.

He presented himself as “the most optimistic man in America”. Though his campaign fell short, a few weeks after Clinton was elected, he presented Dole with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Dole is one of only three individuals in history to receive this award, including President George Washington and Meriwether Lewis of Lewis and Clark.

One of my favorite anecdotes from his memorial service came from Kelly who stated Dole’s remarks of that day, they follow:

“I had a dream that I would be, this historical week, receiving something from the president, but I thought it would be the front door key,” Kelly shared.

She went on to state that Dole believed having fun was serious business and if something was not fun it was not worth doing.

The most touching part of the memorial, to me, came with United States Senator Jerry Moran’s recollection of Dole’s life.

As he reminisced on his relationship with Dole, he shared that as they both grew older, he never lost the high esteem he held for Dole.

“Bob Dole is the first United States Senator I ever met. My hometown of Plainville, a neighboring county, knew of him, but then the first senator I ever had the chance to shake a hand with, and I have been in awe of Bob Dole for 52 years since then,” Moran shared.

As I listened to his speech, I remember feeling my eyes well up at the description of a newspaper comic depicting Dole at the gates of heaven.

“The caption is ‘For the first time, Bob Dole can again salute his country with his right arm,’ isn’t that something to celebrate.”

At that moment, I had genuinely been impacted by Bob Dole. A man I had never met, a name I barely recognized, and yet my heart was heavy and my cheeks were damp with tears.

I do not feel shame for not knowing Bob Dole. I feel my youth. I feel a great appreciation for the opportunities ahead of me. Learning about the legacy of Bob Dole created a desire within me to be more in touch with my life and Kansas roots.

I feel called to be more involved, to make strong relationships and connections with people in my life, in hopes that one day maybe my loved ones will speak about me the way so many people spoke about him.

Seven days ago, I did not know Bob Dole. Seven days later, he is someone I will never forget. His impact will last a lifetime.

This is the importance of Bob Dole’s legacy. A man of great reverence who never forgot a face. Who never forgot where he came from. Who never lost gratitude for the town that built him.

If there is anything to be remembered of Bob Dole, it is that he was a hero. He was clever and witty and passionate about having fun. He was optimistic, kind and a wonderful human being.

In his farewell letter, he made sure that his essence would live on, cracking jokes for one last time.

“I am a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that Heaven will look a lot like Kansas, and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will be able to vote in Chicago.”

The accolades that precede him will be remembered and honored. His sacrifices for his state and country will never be forgotten, but above all I think he’d like his legacy to be,

Bob Dole, a genuine, funny, heroic, selfless man created and returned one last time to Russell, Kansas.