Greyhound Bus passenger service ends in Hays

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Hays Daily News

City of Hays working on a solution to restore it

Editor’s Note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series on the discontinuation of Greyhound passenger bus service in Hays. Part 1 looks at why the service was discontinued and the city’s efforts to restore it. Part 2 will look at the impact the lack of passenger bus service is having on a local ministry that aids transients.

Nov. 9, 2021, marked the end of an era in Hays, but many local residents probably weren’t even aware of it. That was the day Greyhound Bus passenger service ended in Hays.

Greyhound officials could not provide information on how far back the bus line had offered passenger service in Hays. But Chuck Patel and his son, Alex, said their firm, the Golden Ox Truck Stop, 3610 Vine St., had been the bus stop in Hays for the last 20 years.

The Patels said they were the ones who severed the truck stop’s relationship with Greyhound, a fact confirmed by Greyhound.

Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty announced on Friday, Dec. 10, that the city is working with Greyhound to provide a “temporary, stop-gap” solution where the bus line could load and unload passengers on city-owned property. Dougherty said he is not yet ready to announce the location of that site.

Dougherty said a lease agreement with Greyhound has been drafted and sent to the city attorney. If the agreement proves satisfactory to all parties, Greyhound could resume stops in Hays in a few weeks.

However, Dougherty emphasized the lease with the city would be a short-term solution, “four to six months at most,” to give Greyhound an opportunity to find a more permanent location.

Why was bus service to Hays discontinued?

The Patels said three main problems influenced their decision to no longer provide bus stop service: failure to reach an agreement with Greyhound regarding increased compensation from the bus line, a lack of communication from Greyhound in response to passenger concerns, and problems with the passengers themselves.

Alex Patel, who helps manage the truck stop, said the bottom line financially was, “We weren’t making enough in compensation, compared to the number of hours it took to pay the employees to deal with Greyhound.”

That compensation was a percentage of the cash ticket sales made at the bus stop itself. Most passengers now buy their tickets online, and the local agent receives none of that money, Alex Patel said, an arrangement confirmed by Greyhound.

The Patels said they are unable to provide accurate ridership data for the Hays bus stop because they did not have access to the number of passengers who purchased tickets online.

Crystal Booker, senior communications specialist for Greyhound, declined to provide those ridership numbers to The Hays Daily News. “We do not share ridership data for competitive reasons,” she said in a written statement. The bus line offered four buses in and out of Hays per day.

The Covid-19 pandemic also added to the Golden Ox’s financial problems, just as it has affected other business owners. Alex Patel said that due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic, the Golden Ox recently gave its employees a pay raise.

Chuck Patel said he talked with Greyhound for six months trying to reach an agreement for increased compensation. But the two sides could not reach an agreement.

Former vendor cites communication problems

Alex Patel said another factor that led to the firm’s decision to sever its relationship with Greyhound was problems in communication with Greyhound representatives. There was such a high turnover in Greyhound personnel, “often we wouldn’t know who our new sales rep was until we tried to call their cell phone and found out they no longer worked (for Greyhound),” Alex Patel said.

Passenger complaints included the bus not stopping in Hays even though paying customers were waiting at the bus stop, Alex Patel said.

Linda Mills heads First Call for Help of Ellis County, which used to purchase bus tickets to help people stranded in Hays so they could reach one of the homeless shelters in Salina. Hays has no homeless shelters.

She confirmed the problem with drivers not stopping to pick up paying customers. Once, even though she had made an advance reservation for one of First Call’s clients, the bus driver refused to stop, and Mills lodged a complaint.

Also, sometimes drivers left passengers behind in the restaurant next door or in the restroom, pulling away without notifying passengers the bus was leaving, Alex Patel said. It was usually about six hours before the next bus would arrive.

Chuck Patel said, “Our employees were taking money out of their own pockets to feed passengers left behind. You can’t just sit here and watch people going hungry.”

Another problem was lost luggage, Alex Patel said. Sometimes passengers would arrive at the truck stop saying Greyhound had told them to come there to pick up a misplaced bag. But the Golden Ox employees would have received no advance notification of this and have no idea where the bag was.

Passengers would take out their frustrations on Golden Ox employees, Alex Patel said, and that often included verbal abuse.

Problems with passenger behavior

The third problem the Patels cited was the behavior exhibited by some of the passengers.

Alex Patel said, “There was an 80 percent chance they might steal something,” a fact he said was confirmed by store video. After a bus would pull out, Golden Ox employees would watch the video and see some passengers stuffing store items into their pockets and backpacks while other passengers kept the employees occupied, he said. It was growing increasingly difficult for the limited number of Golden Ox staff to deal with a large group of people arriving all at once, he said.

Chuck Patel added, “In thefts, we were losing thousands of dollars.”

The Patels said Golden Ox customers also often complained that bus passengers would ask them for money as they tried to enter the store.

Another problem with passengers involved drug use, Alex Patel said. It was not unusual for Golden Ox staff to find drug paraphernalia in the bathrooms after a busload of passengers arrived and then departed, he said.

The Patels said their employees told them they no longer felt it was a safe environment in which to work. Chuck Patel added that his wife no longer felt safe coming to the Golden Ox when bus passengers were there.

Alex Patel said, “I’m not equipped, and our employees aren’t equipped, to deal with all the social issues.”

Greyhound provides written response

Booker, the spokesperson for Greyhound, declined to respond to the specific reports of customer complaints made by the Patels or Mills. But she did issue the following written statement:

“Greyhound operates many locations across the country, similar to its previous location in Hays. At each location, agents are not required to provide overhead costs and they receive commission for tickets purchased within the location.

“Agents are expected to take a hands-on approach and work directly with Greyhound to address any service concerns . . . (W)e decline to comment further on their ability to appropriately manage the location.

“Greyhound worked with the location to offer an increased rate, but ultimately could not come to an agreement. Having served from the location for many years, the end of the agreement was due to commission, not service concerns,” she said in her statement.

According to its website, Greyhound serves 20 other communities in Kansas. Along the I-70 corridor, Greyhound bus stops are listed in Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka, Junction City, Manhattan, Abilene, Salina, Goodland, and Denver.

Proposed arrangement with City of Hays

Dougherty, the city manager, said about three weeks ago he was contacted by one of Greyhound’s regional managers who inquired about the public transportation system in Hays.

Dougherty said he told the representative that Hays has no public transit center, but might be able to provide a “temporary location” that Greyhound could use until it could find a more permanent bus stop site.

The city is getting involved, he said, because “we realize all types of public transportation are important.”

Dougherty said it was his understanding that Greyhound is looking for a site that would offer passengers access to food and restrooms, similar to the amenities at the Golden Ox.

Those amenities would not be part of the agreement with the city. The temporary location would be on property the city owns, and the city would receive some type of compensation to pay for upkeep on the property. “That’s being worked out,” he said. “We are not trying to make money off this.”

He also stressed, “We will not be their agent. We are not selling tickets; we are not dealing with luggage.” All ticket sales would be done online. When the bus pulled up, the driver would get off, departing passengers would get off, the driver would get their luggage, scan the tickets of new passengers, stow their luggage, and pull out.

When informed about the problems cited by the owners of the Golden Ox, Dougherty said, “We would have in the lease that if there were ancillary issues, we could terminate the lease.”

Booker, the Greyhound spokesperson, said in her written statement, “Greyhound is grateful to the City of Hays for working closely with us to find a more suitable location that fits our business needs and the needs of the community. We look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Hays in the future.”