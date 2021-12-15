Max Haverfield and Friends bring joy to Hays with Christmas season inspired performances

By Hailey Chapman

The Hays Daily News

The Strand LLC is hosting a holiday event featuring Max Haverfield and Friends Thursday, Dec. 23 starting at 7.

Haverfield is joined by his seven-person ensemble featuring Amelia Clark, Megan Brunning, Garee Geist, Ken and Lenora Remmert, Lawrence Jackson and Masha Begacheva. The group consists of both familiar faces and new talent in their 2021 tour.

Haverfield will perform as a lead Impresario, with special features in the group's performance of O Holy Night. A native of Logan County, Haverfield attended Hays High School before graduating from Fort Hays State University with his music degree. Haverfield then attended KU where he attained his Masters in Business.

After graduating, Haverfield created his music business and has hosted four Christmas tours alongside two Patriotic tours.

“We weren't able to do it last year so we were able to have two years of preparation and preparation never hurts, I love christmas music, we tell family stories, we do something for everybody,” Haverfield shared.

Kansas City native Amelia Clark is a featured soprano who shines in her solo rendition of Bethlehem Morning. Clark is in her 2nd tour with Haverfield, who states she is a great fit for the music they are performing.

Principal pianist Garee Geist is featured in medleys featuring Merry Christmas Darling and an arrangement of the Hallelujah Chorus.

Megan Brunning joins the group after recently returning from Germany where she performed as Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute. Brunning was also a featured performer on Princess Cruise Lines, where she earned her title as “The Diva”.

“We have something new each year with either music or artists, this year we have Megan singing operatically which is a change but it creates a great well rounded repertoire on stage,” Haverfield said of the newcomer.

Specializing in drums and percussion, Ken Remmert has a great sense of how to highlight members of the ensemble in a small space, according to Haverfield. Remmert is also featured in a mini symphony of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”, where his versatility shines as both a singer and percussionist.

Lenora Remmert is featured on keys throughout the mini symphony utilizing synthetic strings and keyboard effects to add depth to the group's performance. Remmert has performed alongside Haverfield in theatre performances prior, however this will be her first tour with the group.

Aiding in orchestration and specializing in his trumpet performance, Lawrence Jackson will also join the group for their 2021 tour.

Rounding out the ensemble is Masha Begacheva who performs on the cello.

“I want it to be an every year event for people, we have some of the pieces that everybody wants to hear, most people want to hear the anchor songs of Christmas,” Haverfield stated.

Some Christmas favorites the group will be performing include: “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”, “O Holy Night” and other holiday staple pieces.

“We try to hit it out of the park on those big songs that everybody looks to, so we're looking to become people's tradition this year and in the years to come,” Haverfield said.

Haverfield and Friends are currently touring across Kansas including venues in Olathe, Colby, Oakley, Scott City, Hoxie, Leoda, Garden City, Goodland, Hays.

For their Hays performance, tickets will be available at the door however space is limited. Tickets will be $24 and can be purchased prior to the show online at www.maxhaverfield.com or over the phone at (785) 953-0264. Doors will open to the public at 6:!5.