Faith notes

Hays Daily News

Hays Prayer Chapel to host guest speaker

Hays Prayer Chapel, 1410 Toulon Road in Catherine, will host the associate director of Adventist Chaplaincy Ministries for North America at two services on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Rev. Bill Cork will speak at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The church’s new senior pastor, the Rev. Jonathan E. McCottry Sr., will deliver a message at 5 p.m. titled “A Visit From the Real Santa.”

Cork of Houston spent 20 years as a chaplain in the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve. In his final assignment he was part of the Strategic Initiatives Group at the Office of the Chief of Chaplains. In 2013 he was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He has 11 years of experience in full-time public campus ministry and is active in state and national suicide prevention programs. Cork has his M.A. in church history and his Master of Divinity Degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, Pa.

McCottry said the church recently moved into a new building, which is located one-eighth of a mile north of I-70 in Catherine.

“Come for a special drawing because a needy family will receive a real blessing just in time for Christmas,” McCottry said.

‘Celebration of Light’ to take place at library

The Center for Life Experience in Hays will host its annual “Celebration of Light--Hope Dawns After the Darkest Night” at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the Schmidt Gallery of the Hays Public Library.

The event is described on Facebook as “a holiday candlelight gathering of hope and remembrance” for those dealing with the loss of a loved one during the Christmas season.

A social time and light refreshments will follow the service.

Methodist Church to offer ‘Longest Night Service’

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will present its “Longest Night Service” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Wendy Beougher, one of the organizers, said, “During this time of year, past memories and the pain of present experiences can become overwhelming for some.

“It is our hope that, through this worship service, you will find hope and comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Jesus has been with you through all of those difficult moments. He is with you now, as you struggle to find joy in this season, and he will be with you forever,” she said.

Refreshments will be served following the service. The church’s pastor is the Rev. Craig Hauschild.

Trinity Lutheran plans Christmas Eve service

Trinity Lutheran Church, 27th and Fort, will hold a candlelit Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Nancy Heaton, administrative assistant, said, “Join us for a traditional service with Communion, culminating in a candlelit rendition of ‘Silent Night.’” The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Roger.

Catholic parishes announce times for Masses

The Catholic parishes in Ellis County have announced their services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, Antonino will have Mass at 4 p.m.; Comeau Campus Center, 506 W. Sixth, will have Mass at 10 p.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine St., will have English Mass at 5 and 10 p.m. and Spanish Mass at 7:30 p.m.; Munjor will have Mass at 7 p.m.; Schoenchen will have Mass at 5:30 p.m.; St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, will have Mass at 5 p.m. and midnight. Prior to the Midnight Mass, at 11:30 p.m., the choir will perform Christmas music. St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, will have Mass at 5 p.m. designed for families. It will also have Mass at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Comeau Campus Center will have Mass at 9 a.m.; Immaculate Heart of Mary will have Christmas Mass at 9 a.m. and a regular vigil Sunday Mass at 5 p.m.; Catherine will have Mass at 9 a.m.; St. Joseph will have Mass at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 5 p.m.; and St. Nicholas of Myra will have Mass at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Hays Christian to hold Christmas Eve service

Hays Christian Church, 1318 E. 22nd, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Pastor Cana Moore described it as a “family-friendly, modern service of lessons and carols.”

North Oak plans ‘Candlelight Christmas Eve Service’

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will hold its “Candlelight Christmas Eve Service” at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Children are invited to the family-friendly service.

The event will also be available via live stream on North Oak’s Facebook Page. The pastor is the Rev. Josh Gelatt.

Optimist Club donates live Christmas trees

The Hays Optimist Club has donated several live Christmas trees to those in need this Christmas. The trees are available, free of charge, in front of First Call for Help of Ellis County, 607 E. 13th.

Linda Mills, executive director of First Call, thanked the club members who volunteer their time for the benefit of the community. “Thank you, Hays Optimist Club, for keeping the Christmas spirit alive and well,” she said.

Christmas meal home delivery reservations due

Wednesday, Dec. 22, is the deadline to reserve home deliveries of the free Community Christmas Dinner. The sit-down meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, at VFW Post #9076 at 22nd and Vine Street.

Organizer Brittany Lang said 70 to 80 volunteers are needed to help with the meal. The men of the VFW are paying for and preparing the meal, she said, but volunteers are needed for various jobs, with shifts available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are also needed to provide desserts.

Those wanting home deliveries, those wishing to volunteer, and those willing to provide a dessert may call (785) 259-9735 or email communitychristmasdinner@gmail.com.

Goodwill donations may be made the day of the event or by mailing a check to New Life Center, 1701 E. 22nd, with “Community Christmas Dinner” in the memo line. All donations will be given to charities to serve the local community, Lang said.