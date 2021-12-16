Lack of bus service impacts ministry aiding transients

By Linn Ann Huntington

Special to the Hays Daily News

Editor’s Note: This is Part 2 of a three-part series on the discontinuation of Greyhound passenger bus service in Hays.

The woman—we’ll call her Thelma, though that’s not her actual name--was traveling by bus on I-70 when she suffered a medical emergency. The bus driver radioed, located the nearest hospital, Hays Medical Center, pulled off the interstate, and Thelma was taken to the emergency room. After she was released from the hospital, she contacted First Call for Help of Ellis County for assistance to continue on her journey.

And that posed a problem.

Normally First Call for Help, the ministry that helps people stranded in Hays, would have purchased a Greyhound Bus ticket for Thelma to go to Salina. Hays has no homeless shelter. The nearest ones are in Salina. Thelma could have stayed there until she could travel on.

But Thelma’s medical incident occurred after Nov. 9. That was the last day of Greyhound Bus passenger service to Hays.

Chuck and Alex Patel own the Golden Ox Truck Stop, 3620 Vine St. They provided bus stop service to Hays for 20 years before discontinuing their affiliation with Greyhound, citing “multiple problems” with the bus line.

Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty announced on Friday, Dec. 10, that the city has been working with Greyhound to provide a “temporary, stop-gap” solution where a Greyhound bus could load and unload passengers on city-owned land.

Dougherty said a lease arrangement has been drafted and sent to the city attorney for review. If the lease proves satisfactory to all parties, Greyhound could resume stops in Hays in a few weeks.

However, Dougherty stressed the lease with the city would be a temporary one, providing service for “four to six months” to give Greyhound an opportunity to locate a site similar to the one they used to use at the Golden Ox.

Linda Mills, executive director of First Call for Help, 607 E. 13th, welcomed that development. The discontinuation of Greyhound Bus service in Hays has created challenges for Mills and her staff as they try to assist individuals, such as Thelma, who become stranded in Hays.

Second-Mile Fund provides aid to transients

First Call for Help has a Second-Mile Fund specifically for the purpose of aiding transients. Individual donors and the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) contribute to the fund. The ECMA, in turn, appeals to the churches in Ellis County to support the fund.

Sometimes those who find themselves stranded are families with small children whose car breaks down, and the family may have few funds to pay for repairs. Some are people such as Thelma, who experience an accident or other medical emergency while traveling on I-70.

In Thelma’s case, the VA stepped up to help her get to Wichita, because Thelma happens to be a veteran. From there she made arrangements to continue her travels.

Another young woman has not been so fortunate. Laura Allen, client services specialist with First Call, said she got a call from a family out-of-state whose 20-year-old daughter had ended up in Hays “due to a series of bad decisions.”

The daughter, who has no vehicle, had contacted her family wanting to come home. The family reached out to First Call for Help. Before the discontinuation of passenger bus service, First Call would have purchased a one-way ticket to Salina for $35 to $45, (the cost depended on the time of time of arrival), Mills said.

With bus service no longer an option, Allen visited with a rental car agency in Hays, as a possible option. But it does not allow one-way drop-offs in Salina, where the nearest Greyhound Bus stop is now located. Rental car drivers violating that rule are charged a $600 penalty fee.

Allen said a taxi service in Hays told her it would do a round-trip to Salina for around $250.

Mills said when individuals don’t have that kind of money, the only options left are contacting the Sheriff’s Office for possible transport, or, as a last resort, hitchhiking.

Mills said in 2020 First Call paid for 10 bus vouchers to Salina. In 2021, as of Dec. 1, the number was 22. She said the average over the past three years has been between 20 and 30 bus tickets per year for transients.

Lack of overnight lodging compounds problem

Exacerbating the problem of no passenger bus service is the fact there have been no motels in Hays willing to house transients overnight on a regular basis since May, Mills said.

“One motel will allow us to put transients in their facilities on a very limited basis, usually one night only,” she said.

In 2020, First Call provided motel vouchers for 56 individuals. In 2021, so far, the number has been 28, due to the lack of a participating motel. The ministry is currently trying to find one.

She said Hays motels have become increasingly reluctant to participate because they are not equipped to deal with the mental and/or physical health issues and other challenges that are sometimes involved.

She added, “We can’t put the person in the motel if they are belligerent or under the influence.”

With no passenger bus service in Hays, there is also the problem of asking churches to find volunteers to transport people to one of the shelters in Salina. “With a physical medical issue, or a mental health issue, who is qualified to transport such a patient?” she asked.

That’s why she is hopeful the lease arrangement between the City of Hays and Greyhound becomes a reality.

“We really appreciate the city’s effort to find a solution,” she said.