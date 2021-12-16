Wind and Fire

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Storms fuel fires and cause power outages across western Kansas

Ellis County Fire Department fire chief Darin Myers said Thursday morning that blazes fueled by Wednesday’s wind storm have destroyed at least five homes in the county. In addition, several more structures burned, increasing significantly the damage.

Myers added crews remained on the scene of fires still burning overnight into Thursday morning.

“We have several fires that are sporadically placed in the area that we had to let burn from the middle of the night to today, just because of the terrain, places where we can’t safely put personnel or apparatus in without creating too high of a risk,” Myers said. “We kept personnel on the scene throughout the night to monitor those areas.”

The high winds not only caused fire problems, power outages and road closures shut down a large portion of western Kansas.

A report from the National Weather Service warned of wind speeds that could exceed 80 miles per hour and the Russell airport recorded a 100 mph gust just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS office in Dodge City reported Hays had a peak wind gust of 84 miles per hour.

Interstate 70 was closed from Hays to Goodland.

Those gusts caused damage to roofs and structures and fueled structure and prairie fires.

Myers estimated the fires in the county covered an area 17 miles long and 5-6 miles wide in some spots. About 60-70 firefighters fought blazes. Support included EMS, Ellis County Public Works Department with water trucks, Sheriff’s deputies, the American Red Cross and private individuals providing water.

Residents living in the west part of Ellis were notified Wednesday afternoon they should evacuate due to a wildfire approaching town. That evacuation notice was rescinded late that afternoon.

“It got close, but it never reached the city limits of Ellis,” Myers said.

There were numerous wildfires in the county, in three main areas, Myers said. In addition to the fire near the west edge of Ellis, firefighters battled a major blaze in the northern part of the county and another one in the southwestern part of the county on the Smoky Hill River, on the Trego-Ellis county line.

Three wooden box culverts, which look like small bridges, were burned Wednesday, said Ellis County Public Works Director Brendon Mackay. He added a lot of power lines and tree limbs were down in the county and crews were working to restore safe traffic.

“There’s a lot of damage, unfortunately,” Mackay said.

Mackay said crews established barricades on the west edge of Ellis about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to stop traffic on Old Highway 40.

Ellis mayor David McDaniel said the wildfire did not reach the town, but the city is cleaning up damage from the wind storm. A city shed at the sewer plant lost its roof.

“The usual limbs, broken power poles,” McDaniel said. “A lot of shingles damage, trees down on roofs.”

Ellis County Commissioner Dean Haselhorst planned to assist in the cleanup today.

“A lot of destruction, it’s very sad,” Haselhorst said. “A lot of people lost homes and property, livestock. Hope we never see it again in my lifetime.”

Across Midwest Energy’s service area there were about 30,000 customers without power Wednesday. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Midwest Energy’s outage map showed 7,900 customers still without power. Mike Morley, Midwest Energy’s Director of Corporate Communications, said that number was overstated due to the way the map is set up, some circuits in Hays showing out were actually on. He said the number without power was much less than that.

Morley said Midwest Energy’s Hays district received the worst damage.

At the storm’s peak, there were “just a handful in Hays that still had power,” Morley said.

In northwest Ellis County and in Russell County there were “devastating fires in those areas,” Morley said. Crews were flying drones Thursday morning trying to get a pole count. Morley said a firefighter told a lineman that when he was working between Gorham and Natoma he did not see a single pole that was left standing.

“That could mean hundreds of poles,” Morley said.

More than 100 Midwest Energy workers worked to restore power, Morley said of a storm unlike many others.

“Talking to some of the guys who have been here 20-30 years, it’s been decades since we’ve seen anything comparable to this,” Morley said. “I don’t think anybody’s seen 30,000 (without power) before.”