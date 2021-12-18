FHSU graduates more than just names

By Randy Gonzales

Everyone wants their name spelled correctly.

At Fort Hays State University’s commencement, Brenda Meder wants graduates’ names pronounced correctly.

Meder, who started reading graduates’ names off cards at the spring commencement in 1999, has been doing it ever since. Candidates hand Meder cards with their names on them before they cross the stage at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The dean of the graduate school used to read names of their students, and Bob Lowen read off undergraduates' names. Once Lowen retired, FHSU held tryouts to replace him, with Meder chosen as the replacement. When the graduate school dean became unavailable to read off the names, Meder read those cards, too.

“Once I did undergrad and grad, nobody (else) was going to do grad again,” Meder said. “I just found it an honor and a privilege to do this. This is a big deal, big day.”

Meder used to walk the crowded halls of adjoining Cunningham Hall before the ceremony began, checking with graduates as they lined up for their pronunciations. Last spring, a table was set up in GMC where Meder sat, with a sign on the wall behind her saying “Reader of Names.” Before Friday’s two graduation ceremonies, students could have Meder look at their cards. Meder likes sitting at the table now.

“This is so much better,” Meder said. “What I would do is show up the hour before and walk the hall, but not everybody is lined up. This way, it’s easier to catch people.”

One of those graduates who touched base with Meder was Mitchell Kihle, an accounting major from Ogallala, Neb. He appreciated having his name’s pronunciation checked.

“I think it’s a big deal,” Kihle said. “Pretty much most of my life it hasn’t been pronounced correctly. Now that I’m graduating I want to represent my family, make sure it gets pronounced correctly.”

Kihle already has a job lined up.

“In two days, I’m going to be moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be a staff accountant,” he said.

Kihle was one of 829 undergraduate and 442 graduate students to graduate over the weekend. FHSU held two commencement exercises Friday morning. The first was for undergraduate, master’s and Ed.S. candidates in the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship, followed by the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, and the Werth College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics. The second ceremony was for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the College of Education for undergraduate, master’s and Ed.S. candidates.

In addition, on Saturday there were two virtual ceremonies, first for Ed.S. and master’s students, followed by an undergraduate ceremony.

Last fall’s commencement was held virtually. Meder recorded names at Hammond Hall in preparation. FHSU returned to an in-person commencement last spring.

“So much better,” Meder said.

Meder, the executive director for the Hays Arts Council, received both her undergraduate and master’s degree at Fort Hays, in communications with a theater emphasis. She takes her duties at FHSU seriously.

“I am not presumptuous enough to believe I get every one of these names right,” Meder said. “But at least I want to say them with conviction and dignity, so if it’s not right it’s at least not embarrassing to them.”

Kihle was ready to cross that stage Friday morning.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m glad it’s finally here,” he said.

And, rest assured, Kihle had his name announced correctly for all to hear.