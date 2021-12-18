Veterans remembered at Christmas

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Christmas comes early for Janice Koshiol.

That’s because for the fourth year she remembers veterans, long-term care residents and those who are homebound in Hays with a Christmas bag. It was something she started and organizes.

Christmas for Koshiol is when those bags are handed over. That’s all she wants for Christmas.

“This is my Christmas gift every year,” Koshiol said. “It truly is my Christmas gift every year.”

It all started out small, with Koshiol planning to hand out no more than 10 bags to local veterans.

“Veterans are near and dear to my heart,” said Koshiol, who herself served in the military, as did her late husband and one of her sons.

Koshiol’s plans changed when a friend said they needed to also give out bags to the nursing homes. Those handful of bags turned into 53 that first year. The next year it was 63 bags. Last year, it was up to 72 bags. This year, the operation Koshiol has dubbed Christmas Magic had 84 bags exchange hands by Saturday.

“I don’t take credit for it,” Koshiol said. “Without God, nothing would ever have happened.”

Koshiol and her fellow volunteers fill the bags with donated items from local businesses and individuals. Inside are necessities such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, socks, shampoo, lotion, hair brushes, notepads and pens. There also is a deck of cards, along with activity books, cookies and oranges.

“They all get a kick out of it,” Joshiol said of the volunteers, known affectionately as her “elves.” Volunteers this year included Nessa Mitchell; Lisa Newman; Tony Anthony; Whitney Desair; and Amber Koshiol.

Koshiol gets a kick out of the sheer audacity of a retired woman starting all this four years ago.

“There’s no rhyme or reason of how it started,” she said. “There’s no rhyme or reason that it gets done every year. It’s magic, the miracle of Christmas.”